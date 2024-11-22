PM attends Dominican Republic-Việt Nam business dialogue in Santo Domingo

SANTO DOMINGO – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the Dominican Republic-Việt Nam Business Dialogue in Santo Domingo on Thursday (local time), within the framework of his official visit to the Latin American country.

At the event, delegates and businesses of the two countries were introduced to the position, role, potential, strengths, and investment and business environment of each side; as well as opportunities for investment cooperation.

PM Chính said that Việt Nam and the Dominican Republic share many similarities in ideals and economies that can complement each other and promote mutual development.

In addition, as the two countries are among the fastest growing economies in their respective regions, the potential for bilateral cooperation is huge, he stressed, pointing out several priority areas where the two countries and their businesses can immediately cooperate, such as energy, digital transformation, information technology, telecommunications, media, semiconductor, agriculture, fertilisers, chemicals, construction materials and infrastructure development.

According to the Government leader, from a poor and backward country, Việt Nam has risen in the region and the world in many fields, belonging to the group of 34 largest economies in the world, and the group of 20 leading economies in terms of trade. It has signed 17 free trade agreements with more than 60 economies, including the world's largest markets.

Currently, Việt Nam is promoting three strategic breakthroughs. Specifically, the institution breakthrough aims to improve the investment and business environment, and reform administrative procedures so as to simplify investment procedures, and reduce compliance costs for people and businesses. Meanwhile, infrastructure breakthrough is to create new development space, facilitate travel, reduce transportation and logistics costs, and increase the competitiveness of goods. The nation is also working to create a breakthrough in high-quality human resources, added Chính.

Stressing that Việt Nam has groups and enterprises, both state-owned and private, that can cooperate in investing in the Dominican Republic, such as Viettel Group in the telecommunications sector; the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) in the energy, oil and gas sector; and Vinfast in electric vehicle manufacturing, the Prime Minister suggested businesses from both sides connect and send delegations to directly learn about investment opportunities and implement specific cooperation projects.

He affirmed that the two Governments will continue to improve the investment and business environment, create favourable conditions, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of businesses in accordance with the provisions of law so that businesses can invest effectively and sustainably. He also urged businesses to strengthen cooperation and investment to both bring profits to themselves and fulfill social responsibilities, contributing to building a self-reliant, self-resilient and autonomous economy in each country and fostering the Việt Nam - Dominican Republic relationship.

Việt Nam will create favourable conditions for Dominican investors to invest in Việt Nam as well as Vietnamese enterprises to invest in the Dominican Republic, considering it a gateway to the Caribbean and Central and South American markets, Chính pledged. — VNS