Samsung launches technology talent development programme

HÀ NỘI – Samsung Vietnam Complex on Friday officially launched the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) 2024–25, a Technology Talent Development Programme aimed at equipping Việt Nam’s youth - the future leaders of the Fourth Industrial Revolution - with advanced technological capabilities.

At the event, Samsung Vietnam, Junior Achievement Vietnam, and Letuin Vietnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), reaffirming their commitment to jointly implementing the Samsung Innovation Campus 2024–25 in Việt Nam.

Upon successful course completion, students will receive a Samsung Innovation Campus Certification and gain opportunities to participate in other valuable project activities, such as the Innovation Tech Challenge, a competition within the programme framework.

The SIC 2024–25 is projected to offer opportunities to learn and develop technological skills to approximately 6,600 students in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam Complex, said: "The era of advanced technology demands that the youth – the future leaders – master cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence... In this context, we must strongly implement the responsibility of nurturing IT talent, creating a foundation for the younger generation to embrace and master advanced technologies.

Samsung Innovation Campus not only provides youth with opportunities to access new technologies like AI, IoT, Big Data, and programming, but also serves as a solid foundation that helps them face challenges on their journey to shaping the future. In the near future, we hope to receive greater attention and support so that the Samsung Innovation Campus program can train more IT talents – one of the key driving forces for societal development in the future."

The Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) is a global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education project dedicated to empowering young people. The initiative nurtures young talents with problem-solving skills by equipping them with essential technological tools to thrive in the future.

Officially launched globally in 2019, SIC is one of Samsung's core corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. It has expanded to 36 countries worldwide, including the US, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Since its inception in 2019, more than 12,000 students from 95 schools across 21 provinces in Việt Nam have received training and advanced technology development through the Samsung Innovation Campus.

With the vision "Together for Tomorrow – Enabling People," Samsung continues to foster and enhance Việt Nam's human resource quality through initiatives such as: the Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) competition, STEM education playgrounds at S.hub Kids in HCM City and Đà Nẵng, provision of computer labs and educational support for universities, enabling students to access cutting-edge IT knowledge, and the Samsung Talent Scholarships, which include internship opportunities at Samsung Việt Nam's Research and Development Centres. VNS