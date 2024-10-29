Vietjet, Emirates partner to expand international connectivity

DUBAI — Vietjet and Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance connectivity and provide greater travel options between key cities in Việt Nam, Dubai, and UAE.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Việt Nam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, at the Việt Nam-UAE Business Forum on Monday.

The agreement aims to strengthen tourism and trade links between the two nations, unlocking economic and commercial opportunities, Vietjet said.

The airline said that the agreement will enhance Emirates' connectivity to popular destinations in Vietjet’s domestic and regional network via Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng, while offering Vietjet customers increased access to Emirates' global network via its Dubai hub.

It added that both airlines will also explore opportunities for new technology development and the evolution of the digital aviation industry.

Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim, said: “Việt Nam is a market that presents tremendous opportunities to boost tourism and trade. We look forward to growing our footprint in Việt Nam with Vietjet and exploring more opportunities to widen the scope of our partnerships in the future.”

Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Đinh Việt Phương said: “With Emirates’ top-tier service, Vietjet passengers can access global destinations at a highly competitive cost, supporting economic and cultural growth between Việt Nam and the UAE.”

Vietjet has been expanding its flight network and international partnerships to meet passenger needs and promote sustainable development.

A new international route launched

In a separate move, Vietjet has inaugurated a new route connecting Daegu city (South Korea) to Nha Trang, a stunning southern coastal city in Việt Nam to meet the increasing travel demands of both local people and travellers.

Daegu is one of South Korea’s major cities, which attracts visitors with a harmonious blend of modernity and traditional culture. The city is known for its famous cherry blossom festival, bustling shopping districts and historical landmarks like Donghwasa Temple and the Daegu Yangnyeongsi Museum.

Meanwhile, Nha Trang also known as the 'Pearl of the East Sea', is famed for its picturesque beaches, crystal-clear waters, luxurious resorts and pleasant year-round climate.

The inauguration of the Daegu-Nha Trang route is a strategic milestone in Vietjet’s efforts to expand its flight network in South Korea, according to Vietjet.

Since its first flight connecting Việt Nam and South Korea in 2014, Vietjet has transported nearly 11 million passengers on 12 routes between the two countries.

In the first nine months of 2024, Việt Nam welcomed 12.7 million international visitors, 3.3 million of them from South Korea, making South Korea Việt Nam’s largest international market. This increase has significantly contributed to developing economic, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries. — VNS