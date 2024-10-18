Vietjet operates the first flights using sustainable aviation fuel

HCM CITY — Vietjet's first two flights using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) have been refueled in Việt Nam and departed from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City.

The two flights using SAF have departed from Việt Nam to Melbourne, Australia and Seoul's Incheon airport in South Korea, with sustainable fuel provided by Petrolimex Aviation.

The fuel is produced from renewable and sustainable sources such as used cooking oil, agricultural byproducts, wood biomass and municipal waste. SAF can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to traditional fossil fuels.

Meeting strict international aviation standards, SAF is safe for use in commercial flight operations. These inaugural SAF-powered flights represent a major milestone not only for the companies involved, but also for Việt Nam's aviation industry as a whole.

Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam Đinh Việt Thắng said: "Vietjet and Petrolimex Aviation have successfully conducted the first international flights using SAF that refueled in Việt Nam, clearly demonstrating their commitment to sustainable fuel usage."

"This is a collective source of pride for the entire industry as we contribute to environmental protection and sustainable development, affirming Việt Nam's role as a responsible member of the global aviation community," Thắng added.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam National Petroleum Group Phạm Văn Thanh said: "The first-ever refueling of SAF by Petrolimex Aviation for Vietjet’s international flights to Australia and South Korea marks a significant milestone not only for Petrolimex Aviation but also for Petrolimex Group, as we implement our strategic vision for the period up to 2030, with a long-term outlook to 2045. This is a key step toward becoming a green, clean and environmentally friendly energy corporation."

Thanh said his group is committed to supporting and enabling Petrolimex Aviation to continue its research, development and regular supply of SAF, contributing to the greening of the aviation industry for a sustainable future.

For his part, Vietjet CEO Đinh Việt Phương said Vietjet remains committed to further reducing carbon emissions in aviation and fostering sustainable growth.

Vietjet has continuously optimised resources for environmental protection since its inception. As the first airline to produce a comprehensive ESG sustainability report, Vietjet is committed to furthering the use of SAF, contributing to Việt Nam’s national green growth strategy and its net-zero emissions target.

The airline has also partnered with reputable international partners to research, develop, supply and implement SAF, in line with Việt Nam’s commitment at COP26 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. — VNS