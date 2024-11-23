Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VN’s first pharmaceutical industrial park to be built

November 23, 2024 - 15:43
Located in Thái Bình Province, the park is expected to provide jobs for 18,000 people when going into operations.
An illustration of the pharmaceutical–biological industrial park that is going to be built in Thái Bình Province, the first of its kind in Việt Nam. — Photo: vietnamplus.vn

THÁI BÌNH — The People’s Council of Thái Bình Province has approved the zoning plan for a pharmaceutical–biological industrial park that will be built in the province’s Quỳnh Phu District.

With a total cost of VNĐ3.8 trillion (US$149.5 million), the park will be developed on an area of 334 hectares that spans three communes of Trang Bảo Xá, An Vinh and Đông Hải, of which its actual size will be 292 hectares.

The construction is expected to begin next year.

The park will be the first of its kind in Việt Nam, focussing on producing and supplying medicines and medical equipment and products for domestic demand and exports. It is expected to make an important contribution to the overall development of Việt Nam’s healthcare sector.

The park will comprise research and development institutes, a biotechnology zone, warehouses, logistics centres, commercial areas that showcase medical–pharmaceutical products, as well as areas for training and incubation of start-up enterprises in the pharmaceutical–biological industry.

It is expected to provide jobs for 18,000 people when it becomes operational, and attract investments worth $800 million from now until 2027 and $1.2 billion from 2028 to 2030.

Some pharmaceutical companies from the United States, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, and India have expressed their interest in establishing factories in the park.

The development of the park is part of the national strategy and programme to develop the pharmaceutical industry and domestically produce medicinal materials until 2030, with a vision to 2045.

It is also part of the development plan for Thái Bình Province in the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050, approved by the Prime Minister. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Car imports increase 37.5 per cent in 10 months

Việt Nam imported 142,794 completely built units (CBUs) in the first 10 months of this year, an increase of 37.5 per cent over the same period last year, according to data from the General Department of Customs.
Economy

Conference promotes business expansion to the US

The Cần Thơ Promotion Agency and the Consulate General of the US in HCM City on Thursday in Cần Thơ City held a joint conference to promote business expansion in the US as well as accelerate bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom