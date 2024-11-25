VEE 2024 promises to be an intriguing intersection of innovation, aesthetics, and design

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Elevator Exhibition (VEE 2024) is poised to captivate attendees with its unique blend of innovation, aesthetics, and design.

Scheduled to take place from December 5 to 7, 2024, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City, the event promises a dynamic platform for industry collaboration and growth.

Building on the success of its 2023 edition, VEE 2024 will again align with two prominent trade shows—the 9th Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo (VHHE) and the Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair (VSIF). This synergistic trio is expected to draw 500 exhibitors from over 20 countries, featuring 650 booths and attracting more than 15,000 visitors over three days.

The exhibition serves as a vital crossroads for the manufacturing sector, offering domestic elevator and supporting industry enterprises a chance to connect with international partners and explore export opportunities. At the same time, foreign businesses will find opportunities to collaborate with Việt Nam's OEM manufacturers, leveraging competitive production costs and operational flexibility.

VEE 2024 marks a significant expansion, with a 30% increase in scale compared to 2023. The event will showcase 100 enterprises across 120 booths, unveiling innovative designs, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking solutions in the elevator industry.

A highlight of the exhibition is the International Elevator Conference, themed "Elevator, Art and Architecture." Esteemed speakers, such as Architect Nguyễn Văn Tất, former Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Architects, and Zhang Lexiang, Secretary-General of the China Elevator Association, will join other industry leaders to discuss the integration of art and architecture in elevator design, promising insightful discourse and inspiration for attendees.

VEE 2024 is not just an exhibition but a hub of innovation, collaboration, and cultural exchange for the elevator industry and beyond. — VNS