Women leaders: Việt Nam-Canada dialogue on gender equality

HCM CITY — A roundtable discussion titled 'Strategic Cooperation to Promote Gender Equality' was held by the Consulate General of Canada in HCM City late last week.

The event attracted participants included Senior Advisor to the Canadian Minister of International Trade, Sara Wilshaw, Vice President of the Canada Centre, Christine Nakamura and over 20 women leaders from Vietnamese and Canadian companies, along with representatives from 20 other businesses led by women.

In her speech, CEO Forbes Vietnam, Đặng Minh Phương, emphasised her unwavering support for women in leadership positions and expressed confidence in delegating responsibilities to them.

She noted that during recruitment interviews, she often prioritises female candidates, understanding the unique challenges they face throughout their careers.

Reflecting on her own journey, she recounted how, at a young age, she closely followed the CEO and learned over two decades how women must strive to occupy positions traditionally held by men.

Meanwhile, Hồ Ngọc Yến Phương, Member of the BOD cum CFO of Vietjet, shared her insights on the significance of female leadership in today’s rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, entering the digital age and developing information technology.

She highlighted the urgent need for training programs aimed at increasing women’s awareness of technology and called for international partnerships and networks among women leaders to positively impact their communities.

Phương pointed out that Vietjet is among the few airlines worldwide with a significant female leadership representation, boasting 36 per cent of its workforce as women - 2,246 out of 6,500 employees - with nearly 30 per cent holding leadership roles. This data sends a strong message that women can excel in all fields.

She added that women’s flexibility and perseverance are key to navigating crises successfully. Vietjet implements numerous supportive policies for female employees, including investments in yoga facilities, makeup subsidies for cabin crews and service training programmes that promote a friendly and positive culture.

Furthermore, flexible working policies through things such as Zoom meetings and adaptable working hours enable women to balance their professional and familial responsibilities. The airline also encourages female staff to retain their positions and recognition after maternity leave, facilitating their career progression.

The contributions of women leaders, such as Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, Chairwoman of Vietjet, showcase exceptional leadership that has helped the airline maintain operations and recover swiftly from crises.

Thảo has consistently infused her compassion into charitable works and support for women, ensuring that Vietjet provided minimum income levels for employees during the pandemic, while developing many technological projects that facilitated new sales and customer service applications.

When the pandemic was over, the aviation industry faced a workforce crisis with pilot shortages, but Vietjet continued its growth, becoming one of the top two carriers in Việt Nam.

Thảo’s journey serves as an inspiration for young women

According to Phương, organisations led by women create ideal environments for developing talent and empowering young female workers, thus contributing to sustainable business development.

Today’s female leaders not only contend with work pressures but also bear family responsibilities. Their success is heavily reliant on the support of their families and loved ones, which provides vital emotional strength that enhances their leadership roles.

Feedback from Vietjet’s leadership was applauded by attendees, reinforcing confidence in the company’s future with outstanding female leaders.

Việt Nam is entering a phase of promoting gender equality by expanding relationships with organisations advocating for women’s progress, raising awareness among young women to pursue technology careers, mastering AI and applying it in daily life, all contributing to the gender equality agenda and supporting women’s leadership to elevate living standards. — VNS