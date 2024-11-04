Foxconn to invest US$80 million in Bắc Giang for chip manufacturing expansion

HÀ NỘI — Shunsin Technology Việt Nam Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Foxconn, is applying for an environmental permit for its US$80 million investment project in Bắc Giang to manufacture and process chips.

The project will span a total planned area of 44,343.8 square metres within the Quang Châu Industrial Park.

The facility is being designed to manufacture electronic components, specifically integrated circuit boards, with a production capacity of 4.5 million units per year. All products will be exported to the US, EU and Japan.

According to the Environmental Impact Assessment Report, under review by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Shunsin will contribute $20 million to the project, while $60 million, or 75 per cent of the investment, will come from loans and fundraising.

Shunsin aims to finalise permits, including construction approval, by December, followed by facility construction and equipment installation through May 2026.

The project will start trialling in June 2026 and expects to be fully operational by December 2026.

The company states it will use advanced closed-loop technology, already implemented at its plants in China. The production lines will feature high automation levels, advanced technology and robust safety measures for workers, ensuring long-term operational stability and enhanced productivity.

At full capacity, the project will require about 1,450 employees, including 35 foreign experts.

Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics and computer component manufacturer headquartered in Taiwan (China), is expanding its investment footprint in Việt Nam.

The major supplier for tech giant Apple began operations in Việt Nam in March 2007 with initial facilities in Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang, later expanding to Quảng Ninh. — VNS