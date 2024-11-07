Bắc Giang promotes service development to attract high-quality FDI

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Province is preparing a resolution to develop key service sectors by 2030 to enhance services that cater to foreign workers and experts. This initiative is part of the province’s broader strategy to attract high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI).

The province has adopted a selective approach to FDI, focusing on quality, efficiency and technology, while prioritising environmental protection, security and defence as critical evaluation criteria.

Bắc Giang aims to attract FDI projects in high-tech industries, advanced support industries, high-tech agriculture and high-quality services, as well as projects that offer high added value, modern management and cutting-edge technology.

Projects that contribute to the global supply chain, foster innovation, and have a positive environmental impact are especially encouraged.

To prepare for a wave of high-quality foreign investments, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, Bắc Giang is mobilising resources to develop its socio-economic infrastructure. The province is investing in industrial parks and clusters, social infrastructure (including high-quality housing, healthcare, education and entertainment facilities), along with supporting a skilled workforce.

In addition, the province is strengthening oversight of investment projects, helping investors in overcoming challenges and conducting inspections to address any violations promptly.

As Việt Nam continues to integrate deeply into the global economy, Bắc Giang, located 50 km northeast of Hà Nội, has focused on improving its business environment and enhancing provincial competitiveness. These efforts have facilitated high economic growth, enabling investments in transport infrastructure, industrial zones and broader socio-economic infrastructure, which are favourable conditions for attracting foreign investors.

From September 2019 to June 2024, Bắc Giang issued new investment certificates for 256 FDI projects with a total registered capital of over US$4 billion (an average of US$15.7 million per project) and approved capital increases for 273 projects with additional capital exceeding $4.03 billion. The province also recorded 152 capital contribution notices with a combined capital of nearly $260 million.

The total realised FDI for projects in the province from 2019 to 2024 reached approximately $5.9 billion, accounting for 71 per cent of total investment attraction. To date, Bắc Giang has 601 active FDI projects with registered capital totalling $12.3 billion.

FDI projects in Bắc Giang are primarily focused on the processing and manufacturing industries, occupying around 574 hectares of land, with an average investment density of approximately $7 million per hectare. Currently, the FDI sector employs 209,648 workers, averaging 348 workers per project.

In the first half of 2024, FDI projects contributed nearly VNĐ2.48 trillion to the state budget, making up 25.4 per cent of the province’s total revenue.

In recent years, Bắc Giang has consistently ranked among the top ten FDI destinations in Việt Nam. — VNS