Vietnam Air Cargo Day 2024 Forum takes place for the first time in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Under the theme 'Securing the Future of Air Cargo: Digitalisation and Compliance', the IATA Air Cargo Day Vietnam 2024 forum focused on key issues in the aviation and logistics sectors, including digital transformation, evolving safety and security regulations, along with initiatives to optimise transportation processes.

Held on Thursday in Hà Nội, the forum was organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Vietnam Aviation Exhibition Corporation (VIAExpo) in collaboration with the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and the Vietnam Association of Aviation Science and Technology (VAAST).

This is the first time the event has been hosted in the capital, aimed at expanding networks and promoting air cargo transport both within the region and internationally.

The event drew over 200 participants, including Government agencies, diplomatic representatives, experts and industry leaders from national and international aviation supply chains.

Experts at the forum highlighted the essential role of air logistics in connecting global supply chains and supporting national trade activities.

President of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), Đào Trọng Khoa, said: “Air logistics accounts for up to 35 per cent of global trade value, equivalent to over US$6 trillion, enabling rapid delivery of high-value and sensitive goods to consumers. With the rapid development of e-commerce, air logistics is viewed as an indispensable link, ensuring connectivity and economic growth.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Việt Nam’s aviation industry has recovered strongly. In the first nine months of 2024, cargo volume through Vietnamese airports reached 1.2 million tonnes, an 80 per cent increase from the same period last year.

"Domestic airlines have operated over 300,000 flights, with an on-time rate of 85 per cent, a two per cent improvement from the previous year. However, the industry faces significant challenges, particularly with the expanding trends of digitalisation and automation, requiring companies to rapidly update their technology to maintain competitiveness.”

As Việt Nam integrates further into the global economy, complying with new safety and security regulations presents a significant challenge for businesses.

International standards, especially from markets like the United States and Europe, require companies to demonstrate transparent business relationships and strict adherence to security standards. The forum provided an opportunity for companies to stay updated on these regulations, enhancing their reputation and promoting a transparent and sustainable business environment.

The Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) stated that going forward the sector would focus on green technology solutions, minimising greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to sustainable development goals. VLA is actively promoting clean technology adoption, process optimisation, cost reduction and faster delivery times, particularly in terms of e-commerce.

With experts from various countries in attendance, IATA Air Cargo Day Vietnam 2024 also presented an important opportunity for building new partnerships, expanding markets and exploring investment opportunities.

The forum facilitated collaboration between regulators and businesses, promoting international cooperation in the aviation and logistics sectors. By sharing experiences and discussing development strategies, the event provided not only immediate benefits but also a foundation for the long-term growth of Việt Nam’s aviation and logistics industry.

Vietnam Air Cargo Day 2024 reaffirmed the role and potential of the aviation sector amid an increasingly competitive global market. Insights shared by experts at the forum not only helped businesses stay informed, but also motivated them to collectively build sustainable strategies, adapting to technological advancements and international compliance standards. — VNS