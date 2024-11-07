Politics & Law
Investment funds eye Việt Nam

November 07, 2024 - 17:29
Several large foreign investment funds are looking to expand investments in Việt Nam to capitalise on the country’s rapid socio-economic development and green transition.
Pork packed at Masan MeatLife, a subsidiary of Masan Group. Several large foreign investment funds are looking to expand investments in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

HÀ NỘI — Several large foreign investment funds are considering expanding investments in Việt Nam to capitalise on the country’s rapid socio-economic development and green transition.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), a US investment fund with a total assets of around US$47 billion) which has poured more than $1.5 billion into Việt Nam in recent years, expects to increase its investments in the country.

KKR has invested in education services provider EQuest to provide high-quality education solutions, as well as contribute to the development of a skilled workforce in Việt Nam. In addition, KKR has invested $250 million in Masan Group and Massan Nutri-Sicence.

Recently, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) – the fourth largest investment fund in the world, managing $830 billion worth of assets – said it too is looking to expand investments in Việt Nam.

In Việt Nam, ADIA has invested in The CrownX through Platinum Orchid company, together with San Francisco-headquartered investment fund TPG and Singapore-based SeaTown Holdings International to acquire stakes at Masan.

The world’s largest investment fund Blackstone, with total assets of more than $1,000 trilion, also wants to strengthen investments in Việt Nam

The Vietnamese Government is actively calling for investments in the green energy, semiconductor, electronics and agriculture sectors.

The latest updates of the General Statistics Office showed that Việt Nam attracted $27.26 billion worth of foreign investment in the first ten months of this year, an increase of 1.9 per cent over the same period in 2023.

A total of $19.58 billion has been disbursed in the period, up 8.8 per cent. — VNS

