Phenikaa recognised as national brand for fourth consecutive year

HÀ NỘI — Phenikaa Group has been honoured as one of Việt Nam's national brands by the Ministry of Industry and Trade for the fourth consecutive year.

The recognition confirmed the company's leading position in the field of quartz stone production and construction materials in both the domestic and international markets.

Established in 2010, Phenikaa Group is now one of the 500 largest enterprises in Việt Nam. With more than 30 member units operating at home and abroad, the group specialises in several key areas such as industrial production, technology, education and training and health care. Among them, VICOSTONE® is a typical brand, contributing to its reputation.

To date, VICOSTONE® has established a presence in more than 50 countries, with a solid position as one the top three largest global suppliers of engineered stone countertops. In 2022-23 alone, VICOSTONE® launched 30 product lines that have been positively received by customers.

The Việt Nam National Brand Programme is a distinctive and long-term trade promotion initiative by the Government, aimed at building and developing national brands through product branding.

The programme offers a chance for enterprises to evaluate their operations and zoom in on brand-building strategies based on the programme’s criteria, which is expected to encourage them to share and pursue the programme's core values of quality, innovation and pioneering capability.

It has achieved significant accomplishments, drawing strong attention and establishing solid credibility among businesses, management agencies and consumers both home and abroad.

It not only honours exemplary products and businesses that represent Việt Nam’s national brands but also contributes to affirming Việt Nam as a country offering high-quality goods and services with strong competitive capacity in the international market.

This year, 190 enterprises with a total of 359 products, have been honoured as Việt Nam national brands, an increase of 18 enterprises and 34 products compared to previously.

These enterprises reported total revenues of VNĐ2.4 quadrillion last year, contributed around VNĐ150 trillion to the State budget and created more than 600,000 jobs. — VNS