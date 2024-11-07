Politics & Law
Home Economy

VN posts trade surplus of US$23.31 billion in 10 months

November 07, 2024 - 09:48
The cumulative trade value for the first 10 months of the year soared by 15.8 per cent annually to $647.87 billion.
Rice is Việt Nam's key currency earner. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam posted a trade surplus of US$23.31 billion during January-October, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s General Statistics Office (GSO).

October alone witnessed a significant surge in trade activity, with the total value of foreign trade reaching $69.19 billion. This marks a substantial 5.1 per cent increase from the previous month and a 11.8 per cent year-on-year growth.

The cumulative trade value for the first 10 months of the year soared by 15.8 per cent annually to $647.87 billion.

Việt Nam's export revenue during this period stood at $335.59 billion, reflecting a 14.9 per cent increase year on year. The domestic economic sector contributed $93.97 billion, accounting for 28 per cent of the total. Meanwhile, the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, generated $241.62 billion, up 12.8 per cent and constituting 72 per cent of the total.

Notably, 31 export products each surpassed $1 billion in value, collectively accounting for 92.6 per cent of the total. Among them, seven standout items exceeded $10 billion, contributing a substantial 66.5 per cent to the overall value.

Imports also saw an uptick, rising by 16.8 per cent annually to $312.28 billion. The domestic economic sector’s spending went up 18.8 per cent to $113.58 billion while the foreign-invested sector recorded $198.7 billion, a 15.8 per cent increase.

A total of 42 import products surpassed the $1 billion threshold, making up 92.1 per cent of the total, with four exceeding $10 billion, representing 48.3 per cent.

The US remained Việt Nam's largest export market with an export turnover of $98.4 billion. On the import front, China continued to be Việt Nam's top supplier with an import turnover totaling $117.7 billion. — VNA/VNS

Economy

Index surpasses 1,260 points as market rallies

Market breadth was positive, with 254 stocks advancing and 57 declining. Liquidity on the southern bourse improved significantly, reaching VNĐ14.1 trillion (nearly US$554.8 million), up 29.4 per cent from the previous session.
Economy

Water, waste treatment expos return to HCM City

Around 450 leading manufacturers and distributors of equipment, machinery and technologies serving the water supply, sanitation, and wastewater treatment industry from more than 25 countries and territories are currently showcasing their products at the Vietwater 2024 & WETV 2024 being held in HCM City from November 6 to 8.

