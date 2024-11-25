Việt Nam stock market kicks off the final week of November with gains

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market began the new week positively, as the VN-Index moved closer to the 1,230-point mark, while foreign investors extended their buying streak for a second consecutive session.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index climbed by 6.6 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 1,234.7 points.

Market breadth leaned positive, with 183 stocks advancing and 104 declining. Liquidity on the southern bourse dipped slightly to VNĐ11.9 trillion (approximately US$468.1 million), a decrease of 6.2 per cent compared to the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, also increased by 5.87 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 1,291.94 points. Of the VN30 stocks, 18 gained, five declined and seven remained unchanged.

Data from financial platform vietstock.vn revealed that Vinhomes JSC (VHM) led the rally, with its shares surging nearly 2.7 per cent, contributing around 1.2 points to the VN-Index’s gain.

Other notable gainers included the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB), up 0.77 per cent, Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC), which rose by 1.36 per cent and PetroVietnam Power Corporation (POW), hitting the ceiling price with a 6.58 per cent increase.

Conversely, several sectors saw declines, exerting mild downward pressure on the market. Among the laggards were the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) and the Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB).

Experts from Viet Dragon Securities observed: “Liquidity decreased compared to the previous session, indicating a temporary easing of supply and reduced pressure on the market. The late-session recovery may support further short-term rebounds. However, this recovery is likely technical in nature, with resistance anticipated around the 1,235-point level due to relatively weak capital inflows. Risks of a pullback remain as the market approaches this resistance zone.

“As such, investors should closely monitor supply-demand dynamics and maintain a balanced portfolio, avoiding excessive buying. It’s advisable to use any recovery to adjust portfolios towards risk reduction.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also gained on Monday, rising by 0.43 per cent to close at 222.25 points. Trading volume on the northern bourse exceeded 41 million shares, with a value of over VNĐ697 billion.

Foreign investors continued their net buying trend, with a modest net purchase of more than VNĐ62 billion on the HoSE. — VNS