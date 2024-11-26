PM orders strengthened state management over e-commerce

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday ordered relevant ministries and localities to intensify state management over e-commerce.

In an official dispatch, the Government's leader said that in Việt Nam, e-commerce is expanding rapidly and has become a popular business method recognised by both enterprises and the public. The diversity of operational models and participants makes it easier for businesses and individuals to introduce and deliver products to consumers.

However, the rapid development of e-commerce also presents various challenges for online transactions, management, and supervision efforts, consumer protection, and ensuring product quality amid the problems of counterfeit and poor-quality products, intellectual property rights violations, and violations of consumer protection laws, and tax laws.

To step up and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of State management in this field, the Government leader requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to continue reviewing related legal documents in order to promptly propose the making, amendment, and supplementation of policies and laws regarding the management of e-commerce.

They were urged to proactively develop policies to manage transactions in e-commerce activities related to exports and imports; continue to promote dissemination and guidance to help businesses and people enhance their awareness of law compliance and consumer protection in cyberspace; and expand cross-border e-commerce activities.

The Ministry of Public Security was required to work with relevant ministries and agencies to promote the implementation of electronic authentication services for e-commerce platforms, ensuring that organisations, businesses, and individuals involved are authenticated when participating in the exchange and trade of goods on these platforms, in order to prevent tax evasion and fraudulent activities. The ministry was also asked to continue to direct functional units to strengthen cybersecurity in e-commerce activities and take measures for prevention, combat, and strict handling of violators in accordance with the law.

The Ministry of Finance was urged to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to propose to the Government the issuance of a decree amending and supplementing Decree No. 123/2020/ND-CP, which stipulates regulations on invoices and receipts, while the Ministry of Information and Communications was ordered to preside over researching and proposing amendments and supplementations to legal regulations in order to strengthen penalties, suspend, prevent, and revoke operation licenses for violations related to e-commerce activities.

The Government leader also requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment to work with relevant ministries and agencies to research, propose, and implement legal regulations on managing business registration specific to e-commerce activities and business models on digital platforms.

The Ministry of National Defence was urged to continue to direct functional units to strengthen State management measures to protect national sovereignty in cyberspace, fight high-tech crimes, and contribute to ensuring national cybersecurity and, at the same time, closely coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies in efforts to combat smuggling and commercial fraud in e-commerce activities. — VNS