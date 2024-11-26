Philippines initiates preliminary safeguard measures investigation on cement from VN

HÀ NỘI — The Philippines has initiated a preliminary safeguard measures investigation on the importation of cement from various countries, including Việt Nam, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office to the Philippines.

The cement covered by the investigation is classified under ASEAN Harmonised Tariff Nomenclature (AHTN) codes 2523.29.90 and 2523.90.00.

The period of investigation covers 2019 to June 2024.

According to the investigation notice from the Philippines Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), a review of evidence made available to DTI showed that the volume of cement imports increased continuously from 2019 to 2023. The share of imports also increased from 30 per cent in 2019 to 47 per cent in 2023 and 51 per cent in the first half of 2024.

The domestic industry has suffered serious injury caused by increased imports, including significant decline in market share, from 78 per cent in 2019 to 68 per cent in 2023 and 66 per cent in the first half of 2024. The domestic industry’s sales revenues declined from 2019 to 2023 by around 19 per cent.

DTI’s statistics showed that Việt Nam accounted for the largest share of the Phillipines’ cement importation during the period of investigation.

Việt Nam’s share was recorded at 4,232.4 tonnes in 2019, or 79 per cent of the Philippines’ cement imports.

The share from Việt Nam of total cement imports further increased to 91 per cent in 2020, 93 per cent in 2021 and 94.5 per cent in 2022. The country remained the Philippines' dominant supplier in 2023 with 6,878.6 tonnes, or a 98 per cent share.

From January to June, cement imports from Việt Nam accounted for 93 per cent of total cement imports into the Philippines.

Among 38 cement exporters to the Philippines, 18 are from Việt Nam.

According to the Việt Nam Trade Office to the Philippines, a safeguard measures investigation is different from anti-dumping investigations, which can apply different duties to different exporters. In a safeguard measures investigation, however, a common duty will be applied, urging cement exporters to work together to deal with the investigation. — VNS