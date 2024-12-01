NA Chairman begins official visit to Singapore

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga arrived in Singapore on Sunday afternoon, officially beginning their visit to the city-state.

Wan Rizal, member of the Singapore-ASEAN Parliamentary Friendship Group, Loy Hui Chen, Director General, Southeast Asia II Directorate under the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phước Dũng, alongside officials from both countries were present at Changi Airport to welcome the Vietnamese delegation.

Singapore remains a key partner of Việt Nam in the region. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1973 and the strategic partnership in 2013, their bilateral relations have grown robustly across all channels - Party, government, parliament, and people-to-people exchange.

The cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Singapore Parliament has been maintained, with continuous progress both bilaterally and multilaterally seen in recent years.

During the Việt Nam visit by former Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin in May 2022, the two sides signed a cooperation agreement which laid a solid foundation for strengthening ties between the two legislative bodies.

Recently, during the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) in Laos last October, NA Chairman Mẫn held a bilateral meeting with Singaporean Parliament Speaker Seah Kian Peng.

They discussed bilateral cooperation across all channels and aspects, as well as between the two legislative bodies.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation, increase exchanges at all levels, and coordinate to support each other’s stances in multilateral forums in the region and the world.

Additionally, exchange activities between legislators, especially young and female parliamentarians of Việt Nam and Singapore have greatly contributed to promoting relations between the two legislative bodies.

This has acted as a momentum to further deepen and strengthen the Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Partnership in a practical and effective manner.

During this visit, NA Chairman Mẫn is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with top leaders of Singapore, receive representatives from leading Singaporean corporations investing and operating in Việt Nam, visit the Vietnamese Embassy and meet with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Singapore.

The trip holds great significance as it aims to implement Việt Nam’s foreign policy and enhance cooperative ties between the Vietnamese NA and Singapore’s Parliament, strengthening the two countries’ Strategic Partnership, as well as their friendship and effective, substantive cooperation in all aspects. — VNS