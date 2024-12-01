Country to create leverage to complete Party Resolution’s goals: General Secretary

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called for more breakthroughs and the removal of obstacles to strongly reform the administration, creating a favourable environment for development.

He made the statement during a national conference in Hà Nội on Sunday, which reviewed the implementation of Resolution No 18-NQ/TW issued on October 25, 2017, by the 12th Party Central Committee.

The conference addressed issues related to further innovating and reorganising the political system to make it streamlined, effective and efficient. Discussions also included socio-economic targets for this year, and solutions for further development in 2025.

In his speech, Party General Secretary Lâm stressed that since the 10th central conference on September 20, the entire political system has been operating more strongly with a new spirit and new speed, fostering new momentum and efficiency to promote socio-economic development and enhance people’s material and spiritual well-being.

To achieve the goals set in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, he underscored the necessity to renew thinking and be decisive.

The Party Central Committee, the Government and the National Assembly have been creating fundamental factors for the country to "take off", especially in transportation infrastructure, energy systems, human resources, and administrative reform.

Innovation, he emphasised, is not solely the task of law-making agencies but a shared responsibility of the entire political system, involving each worker and Party member engaged in law making and enforcement.

The Party General Secretary urged localities to promote the spirit of initiative and creativity for development. Each agency, province and city must set specific targets to contribute to achieving national goals.

He also called on workers and Party members to uphold their sense of responsibility and set an example in performing their tasks in the spirit of putting the common interests above all, boldly innovating, and bravely sacrificing for the country's growth.

The Party leader reiterated that, along with the efforts of the Party, Government and State, the people's response and participation are crucial.

Economic development, he noted, must be associated with addressing social issues, protecting the environment, effectively implementing social security policies, reducing poverty, and eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses.

Political system

Regarding the streamlining of the political system, the Party leader called for the highest determination of all sectors, from central to grassroots level.

He stressed that this is not only about reducing in size or numbers, but more profoundly, about achieving qualitative improvements in the system’s operations.

Leaders of Party committees need to be exemplary and proactive in performing their assigned tasks following the spirit: "The central level does not wait for the provincial level, the provincial level does not wait for the district level, and the district level does not wait for the grassroots level".

He added: "The central sets an example, and localities respond".

Each level and each sector should closely follow the plan, propose models, and ensure progress, aiming to arrange and perfect the political system’s organisation in the first quarter of next year.

He noted that the implementation must be urgent yet cautious and steady. Opinions must be taken from practical review, experts, scientists, and international experience, to ensure optimal results of the streamlining process.

Agencies and organisations that have undergone initial restructuring must be reviewed and suggestions for internal rearrangements provided.

Organisational reform must be associated with effectively implementing the Party's policies on innovating leadership methods, promoting administrative reform, combating waste, and advancing national digital transformation.

The general requirement is that the new apparatus must be better than the old one and function effectively from the outset, avoiding disruptions, delays, or lapses in operations that could affect normal activities of society and the people.

The Party General Secretary also emphasised that each agency must carry out policies for public employees affected by the restructuring, ensuring fairness and transparency. — VNS