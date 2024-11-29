Vietnamese, Chinese news agencies chart future collaboration

HÀ NỘI – General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vũ Việt Trang held talks with Deputy Editor-in-Chief of China’s Xinhua News Agency Ren Weidong in Hà Nội on Friday, during the latter’s visit to Việt Nam under a high-ranking delegation exchange programme between the two news agencies.

Trang affirmed that the visit comes at a significant time when relationship between the two countries has reached its most profound, comprehensive, and substantive level ever in line with the common perceptions reached by their high-ranking leaders. Based on the foundation, cooperation between the two news agencies has grown increasingly dynamic and practical.

Highlighting a recent milestone, Trang mentioned the signing of a new professional cooperation agreement in August between the VNA and Xinhua, which not only honours the more than seven decades of collaboration but also heralds a new phase of cooperation, aligning with modern multimedia and technological trends in journalism, she said.

Xinhua’s information has helped diversify its Vietnamese counterpart's international news sources, she said, adding that the VNA focuses on covering the economic situation, climate change response, digital society building, and green economy promotion in China and the region.

Ren proposed deepening collaboration, particularly for major joint events scheduled next year, saying the two news agencies should engage in activities to share information and effectively fulfill their dissemination duties, contributing to raising mutual understanding of both nations’ people.

He expressed a desire for both sides to continue their joint work and mutual support at multilateral media platforms such as the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), especially as the year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties (January 18) and the Việt Nam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange.

In addition to the vibrant coverage of various celebration activities and exchanges at all levels, the two sides discussed plans for a photo exhibition featuring milestones in the 75-year development of the Việt Nam-China relations. The news agencies will also exchange journalists to write reports and special features throughout 2025.

Ren extended an invitation to the VNA leader to visit Xinhua in the near future.

Both sides also shared experiences in operations in the digital age, including the fight against fake news.

The talks also included the signing of a memorandum of understanding on 2025 cooperation plans.

At a reception for the Xinhua delegation later the same day, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Phan Xuân Thuỷ commended the long-standing cooperative relationship between the VNA and Xinhua, which dates back to the early 1950s.

Thuỷ praised their effective exchange of official information for both domestic and external new services, contributing to raising public awareness of each country’s situation, the Việt Nam-China relationship and their stances on global and regional issues.

He wished that the VNA and Xinhua would maintain cooperation activities and share professional experiences through suitable forms.

Ren, for his part, expressed hope for stronger cooperation between media agencies of both countries, facilitated by the commission, to promote the bilateral friendship effectively.

In a separate meeting, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Nhân dân (People) newspaper Quế Đình Nguyên and Deputy Editor-in-Chief Ren discussed potential bilateral cooperation, particularly in multimedia information, the exchange and training of journalists, and digital transformation to align with modern communication methods.

Accordingly, as Nhân dân and Xinhua share similar tasks, they can foster coordination in media coverage across various sectors, thus popularising Việt Nam, China, and their people, as well as the policies and guidelines of their Parties and Governments.

Ren also took the occasion to invite leaders of Nhân dân newspaper to the upcoming annual international press event hosted by Xinhua. — VNS