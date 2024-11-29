15th NA approves law to facilitate decentralisation, delegation of power

HÀ NỘI – The 15th National Assembly approved the Law on amendments and supplements to several laws, with 444 out of 446 votes in favour, or 92.69 per cent of the total NA deputies, during its ongoing 8th session in Hà Nội on Friday.

The law revises and supplements 119 articles and clauses, along with three appendices, across the four laws of the Law on Planning, the Law on Investment, the Law on Public-Private Partnership Investment, and the Law on Bidding.

It simplifies and removes detailed provisions that fall under the Government’s authority, facilitating decentralisation and delegation of power, aiming to meet the requirements of administrative reform and align with practical realities.

Delivering a report on examining the draft law, Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh highlighted concerns raised by several deputies regarding the enforcement of regulations. Specifically, they noted challenges in assessing the alignment of investment projects with various types of planning due to a lack of specific guidance.

In response, the draft law has been revised for a more straightforward evaluation of a project's alignment with relevant plans. To ensure the feasibility of this provision and prevent practical difficulties, the committee suggested that the Government promptly issue detailed guidelines on this matter, ensuring consistency and effectiveness during the enforcement. — VNS