Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

15th NA approves law to facilitate decentralisation, delegation of power

November 29, 2024 - 19:53
The 15th National Assembly approved the Law on amendments and supplements to several laws, with 444 out of 446 votes in favour, or 92.69 per cent of the total NA deputies, during its ongoing 8th session in Hà Nội on Friday.
An overview of the eighth session in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI – The 15th National Assembly approved the Law on amendments and supplements to several laws, with 444 out of 446 votes in favour, or 92.69 per cent of the total NA deputies, during its ongoing 8th session in Hà Nội on Friday.

The law revises and supplements 119 articles and clauses, along with three appendices, across the four laws of the Law on Planning, the Law on Investment, the Law on Public-Private Partnership Investment, and the Law on Bidding.

It simplifies and removes detailed provisions that fall under the Government’s authority, facilitating decentralisation and delegation of power, aiming to meet the requirements of administrative reform and align with practical realities.

Delivering a report on examining the draft law, Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh highlighted concerns raised by several deputies regarding the enforcement of regulations. Specifically, they noted challenges in assessing the alignment of investment projects with various types of planning due to a lack of specific guidance.

In response, the draft law has been revised for a more straightforward evaluation of a project's alignment with relevant plans. To ensure the feasibility of this provision and prevent practical difficulties, the committee suggested that the Government promptly issue detailed guidelines on this matter, ensuring consistency and effectiveness during the enforcement. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM Chính meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni

The PM said that the history of the Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship is marked by each country’s arduous struggles for independence and freedom, and that their mutual sharing and sacrifice constitute an invaluable asset that the two nations' people need to preserve and nurture together.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom