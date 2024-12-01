Party chief holds phone talks with Lao top leader

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm talked over the phone with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on Sunday, during which they agreed on specific orientations to implement high-level agreements between the two countries.

The Vietnamese Party chief extended his best wishes to the Lao Party, State, and people on the occasion of the 49th National Day of the country (December 2, 1975–2024) and his regards to high-ranking leaders of Laos.

Lâm spoke highly of the great, comprehensive and historically significant achievements that Laos has accomplished over nearly 40 years of renewal, especially its successful chairmanship of ASEAN and the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) in 2024.

The leader noted his belief that under the leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will reap even greater accomplishments, driving Laos to further prosperity and strength.

The Vietnamese Party chief also expressed his joy at the fruitful development of the bilateral relationship across areas, with political ties being strengthened, defence-security cooperation effectively promoted, and cooperation in economy, culture, education, and science-technology progressing.

The relationship between Việt Nam and Laos always holds special importance and remains a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy, Lâm stated, stressing that fostering the relationship is considered a strategic task, essential to the revolutionary cause as well as national construction and defence of Việt Nam.

Việt Nam always supports Laos in its nation-building and development efforts, including in successfully implementing the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and preparing for the organisation of the 12th congress, Lâm said.

For his part, the Lao leader asked Party General Secretary Lâm to convey his regards to high-ranking leaders of the CPV while highlighting the importance of the talks, which, he said, demonstrates the special solidarity between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

He thanked the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam for their consistent support and special assistance for Laos, and also briefed Lâm on the achievements his country has gained over the recent past.

Thongloun emphasised the strategic importance of the Việt Nam-Laos relationship and its decisive role in the security and development of each country.

Laos will further support and do its best to preserve and foster this special relationship, ensuring it continues to flourish, he pledged.

The leader commended Việt Nam's accomplishments in politics, external affairs, national defence, security, and socio-economic development, describing them as lessons and a source of encouragement for Laos during national construction and development.

Thongloun noted his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by Lâm, Việt Nam will successfully achieve its goals and embark on the era of the nation’s rise.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed and agreed on specific directions for implementing high-level agreements between their countries.

They also consented to carry forward the existing mechanisms, work to improve cooperation effectiveness across various fields, and strengthen the special solidarity between the two nations for tangible benefits of both peoples as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS