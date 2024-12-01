Việt Nam-Thailand media cooperation expected to become regional exemplar

BANGKOK — The media cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand sees opportunities to become a model for countries in the region, said Chairman of the Việt Nam Journalists' Association (VJA) Lê Quốc Minh during his working visit to Thailand from November 25 to 29.

During the visit made at the invitation of the Confederation of Thai Journalists (CTJ), Minh, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, and Editor-in-Chief of the Nhân Dân (People) newspaper, had working sessions with leaders of the CTJ, representatives of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Thai media groups and newspapers, including mass communication organisation MCOT Public Company Limited, the Standard newspaper, and the Matichon Daily.

He also visited Chonburi Province, where he met with Poramase Ngampiches, Pattaya City's mayor, and local businesses.

At a meeting with the Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng on Thursday, Minh emphasised that the cooperation between press agencies of the two countries is increasingly robust and substantive.

He informed that during this visit, the VJA and CTJ agreed on several aspects of their annual cooperation framework and discussed expanding activities such as cultural and sports exchanges between journalists from both countries.

Notably, in 2025, both sides will enhance collaboration in sharing expertise and holding exchanges of journalist delegations.

Việt Nam will invite Thai journalists to participate in cultural and sports activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Việt Nam's Revolutionary Press Day.

Welcoming the VJA delegation, Hùng pledged maximum support for the bureaus of the Nhân Dân newspaper, Vietnam News Agency, and the Voice of Vietnam in Thailand. — VNA/VNS