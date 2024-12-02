Gov't urges stronger efforts in thrift practice, wastefulness prevention

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday signed an official dispatch demanding ministries, sectors, and localities to promote thrift practice and wastefulness combat.

In the dispatch, the PM requested ministers, heads of ministry-level and governmental agencies, and chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities strongly carry out certain tasks and measures to continue enhancing the efficient and effective implementation of policies and law on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention.

Among those tasks and measures, he asked for seriously and fruitfully implementing the Politburo’s Directive No. 27-CT/TW on strengthening the Party’s leadership over thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s directions on the issue, the Government’s Resolution No. 98/NQ-CP launching an action plan to carry out the Politburo’s Directive No. 27-CT/TW, and the Government’s Resolution No. 53/NQ-CP on implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 74/2022/QH15 on stepping up the enforcement of policies and law on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention.

PM Chính ordered them to boost leadership and directions over the work; minimise administrative procedures as well as compliance cost and provide the best possible conditions for people and enterprises; eradicate the mechanism of “asking - giving”; increase power decentralisation for agencies and localities; and augment the monitoring, assessment, and accountability of state agencies, cadres, civil servants, and public employees.

Another task is to fine-tune relevant legal regulations so as to ensure the legal system’s consistency, address overlaps and contradictions, and improve the efficient management and use of state-owned resources.

The PM requested increasing the dissemination of legal regulations along with the Party and State’s guidelines and policies on the issue among agencies, enterprises, organisations, individuals, and the entire society. Besides, thrift practice and wastefulness prevention should be developed into a culture and a voluntary activity.

He demanded that the work focus on such fields as state budget management; public investment capital management and use; public asset management and use; the management of natural resources and minerals, especially land; the management of state capital and assets invested in enterprises; along with apparatus organisation and labour management.

In addition, examination and inspection should be ramped up while violations of the rules on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention be stringently handled, according to the dispatch. — VNA/VNS