Ministries, state agencies to undergo mergers in national apparatus overhaul

HÀ NỘI — According to proposals announced at a national conference held on Sunday, five ministries and two government agencies will be included in mergers to streamline and optimise the political system.

The plans were discussed by officials at the event reviewing the implementation of Resolution No 18-NQ/TW, dated October 25, 2017, of the 12th Party Central Committee.

Mergers are planned between the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and between the Ministry of Transport (MoT) and the Ministry of Construction (MoC).

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will be merged with the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) for national missions on science-technology and digital transformation.

Some of their scope of work will be assigned to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST), the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and other relevant departments.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) is expected to be merged with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to carry out state management tasks related to agriculture and natural resources.

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs is planned for dissolution, with their scope of work transferred to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), the MoET and the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs.

The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) and the National Financial Supervisory Commission (NFSC) will also be dissolved, with their operation tasks to be divided between the MoF, the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) and other relevant departments.

The Government Committee for Religious Affairs will be moved under the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs to form the National Committee on Ethnic Minority and Religious Affairs.

The two academies of social sciences and science-technology, as well as the two national universities, can also expect apparatus reorganising to optimise their operations as research and training institutions.

The National Academy of Public Administration is planned to be merged with the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics.

The operation model of general departments under ministries, such as the State Treasury, the General Department of Taxation, the General Department of Customs or the General Department of Civil Judgment Enforcement, can also expect an overhaul to boost efficiency.

The television broadcasting departments under the Vietnam News Agency, the Voice of Vietnam and VTC are expected to be dissolved, with their functions and tasks transferred to Vietnam Television (VTV).

The direction is to develop the Vietnam News Agency as the national news agency and the Voice of Vietnam as the national radio broadcaster, focusing on radio, print and online press.

Reviews will also be conducted for press agencies under ministries as well as steering committees to retain only essential ones. — VNS