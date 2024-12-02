Vietnamese diplomat honoured with Hungarian Officer’s Cross of Merit

BUDAPEST – Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has held a ceremony to present Hungarian Officer’s Cross of Merit to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Bích Thảo in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the development of comprehensive relations between Hungary and Việt Nam.

On behalf of the Hungarian President, State Secretary for Bilateral Relations at the ministry Illés Boglárka presented the honour to Thảo, praising her as an experienced, passionate, and highly respected diplomat in Hungary. Over her more than three years as the Vietnamese Ambassador, she has played an instrumental role in advancing the partnership between Hungary and Việt Nam to new heights, she said.

The Hungarian official reviewed a number of important milestones in the Việt Nam-Hungary diplomatic and economic relations with Ambassador Thảo’s contributions, noting that during her working tenure, the diplomat has also maintained strong relationships with Hungary’s Parliament, ministries, and local authorities, especially in education, culture, and justice. She has actively promoted both nations’ culture and literature through events such as the ceremony to honour Vietnamese and Hungarian translators in August 2023.

He also acknowledged the Vietnamese ambassador’s dedication to fostering cultural and educational exchanges, and her contributions to a greater understanding of Vietnam’s rich history and culture among the Hungarian people.

Meanwhile, Daniel Lorincz, head of the ministry's Department of Regional Integration and International Trade praised Thao’s contributions to the growth of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, expressing his hope that the diplomat will continue to exert more efforts for fostering the bilateral friendship and all-round collaboration.

For her part, the Vietnamese ambassador expressed her deep gratitude to the Hungarian State, ministries and localities for their support during her tenure. She pledged to continue dedicating herself to the further strengthening and development of the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Hungary. — VNA/VNS