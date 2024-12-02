Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Training course for Vietnamese language teachers abroad opens

December 02, 2024 - 14:57
The training course aims to equip teachers with modern teaching methods and provides a platform for sharing experiences and building a stronger Vietnamese language network.
The training course on Vietnamese language teaching for Vietnamese teachers and volunteers from nine countries. — VNA/VNS Photo Diệp Trương

HÀ NỘI — A training course on Vietnamese language teaching for 40 Vietnamese teachers and volunteers from nine countries opened in Hà Nội on Monday.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Đồng highlighted the growing demand for teaching and learning Vietnamese among overseas communities. He emphasised that the language is crucial in connecting Vietnamese generations worldwide, and the Party and State are committed to preserving the Vietnamese language and culture in OV communities.

Despite progress, challenges remain, requiring collaboration both at home and abroad to meet the community’s needs, he added.

The training course aims to equip teachers with modern teaching methods and provides a platform for sharing experiences and building a stronger Vietnamese language network.

Participating teachers are eager to enhance their teaching skills and connect with experts, contributing to the development of Vietnamese language education abroad.

The course, running from December 1 to 15, includes lectures, workshops, and cultural activities in Hà Nội.

The annual training course for Vietnamese language teachers abroad, which was first held in 2013, aims to enhance the teaching capacity of professional and non-professional teachers, and update them with new knowledge in the field. — VNA/VNS

Related Stories

Life & Style

Vietnamese language honoured in Czech Republic

A first-ever ceremony to honour the Vietnamese language in Europe and the donation of Vietnamese book collections took place in Prague and Brno, the two Czech cities with the largest Vietnamese populations, as part of a working visit to the Czech Republic by a foreign ministry delegation led by Deputy Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng on July 24 and 25.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese diplomat honoured with Hungarian Officer’s Cross of Merit

The Hungarian official reviewed a number of important milestones in the Việt Nam-Hungary diplomatic and economic relations with Ambassador Thảo’s contributions, noting that during her working tenure, the diplomat has also maintained strong relationships with Hungary’s Parliament, ministries, and local authorities, especially in education, culture, and justice.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom