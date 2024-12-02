Training course for Vietnamese language teachers abroad opens

HÀ NỘI — A training course on Vietnamese language teaching for 40 Vietnamese teachers and volunteers from nine countries opened in Hà Nội on Monday.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Đồng highlighted the growing demand for teaching and learning Vietnamese among overseas communities. He emphasised that the language is crucial in connecting Vietnamese generations worldwide, and the Party and State are committed to preserving the Vietnamese language and culture in OV communities.

Despite progress, challenges remain, requiring collaboration both at home and abroad to meet the community’s needs, he added.

The training course aims to equip teachers with modern teaching methods and provides a platform for sharing experiences and building a stronger Vietnamese language network.

Participating teachers are eager to enhance their teaching skills and connect with experts, contributing to the development of Vietnamese language education abroad.

The course, running from December 1 to 15, includes lectures, workshops, and cultural activities in Hà Nội.

The annual training course for Vietnamese language teachers abroad, which was first held in 2013, aims to enhance the teaching capacity of professional and non-professional teachers, and update them with new knowledge in the field. — VNA/VNS