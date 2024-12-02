Party leader meets with Hưng Yên voters

HƯNG YÊN - Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a delegation of National Assembly deputies from the northern province of Hưng Yên met with voters in Hưng Yên City on Monday following conclusion of the 15th NA’s eighth session.

At the meeting, voters of Hưng Yên highly valued the legislative body's activities in recent times, noting its creativity, improvements, effectiveness, and flexibility.

They spoke highly of the NA’s supreme supervision activities as well as question and answer (Q&A) sessions that have focused on the key issues.

Lâm briefed the voters on the country’s political and socio-economic development, stressing the need to implement comprehensive solutions and strive to achieve and exceed the GDP growth targets for 2024 and 2025, aiming for double-digit growth.

He expressed his pleasure at the province's recent progress, saying that many development indicators have met and exceeded the set targets. He applauded the local authorities’ efforts to develop infrastructure facilities and maintain national defence and political security.

Lâm urged the local authorities to continuously implement solutions to accelerate the new-style rural building programme; uphold the spirit of solidarity, self-reliance, and resilience; seize opportunities and overcome difficulties to further promote socio-economic development, working together to achieve the set socio-economic development goals.

Addressing concerns raised by voters, he emphasised Party building, administrative reform, wastefulness prevention, efforts to ensure social security, reduce poverty, solutions to environmental pollution, investment in transport infrastructure development, investment attraction in industrial parks and clusters, building of advanced and model new-style rural areas, and development of high-quality human resources.

Regarding the streamlining of the apparatus, Lâm stated that all levels and sectors from the Central to the grassroots level must demonstrate the highest political determination in urgently implementing this policy.

In response to voters’ concerns regarding the policy to restart the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, Lâm said that the policy to restart the project and continue to research the nuclear power programme in Việt Nam aims to ensure national energy security, meeting the socio-economic development goals.

On the same day afternoon, the Party leader visited and presented gifts to the family of war invalid war Mai Văn Vĩnh, and the family of Bùi Thị Kiêng, whose household has made efforts to overcome difficulties in life, in Hưng Yên City. VNS