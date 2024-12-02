Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party leader meets with Hưng Yên voters

December 02, 2024 - 20:47
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm urged the local authorities to seize opportunities and overcome difficulties to further promote the socio-economic development, towards completing the set socio-economic development goals.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a delegation of National Assembly deputies of the northern province of Hưng Yên meet with voters in Hưng Yên City on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

HƯNG YÊN - Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a delegation of National Assembly deputies from the northern province of Hưng Yên met with voters in Hưng Yên City on Monday following conclusion of the 15th NA’s eighth session.

At the meeting, voters of Hưng Yên highly valued the legislative body's activities in recent times, noting its creativity, improvements, effectiveness, and flexibility.

They spoke highly of the NA’s supreme supervision activities as well as question and answer (Q&A) sessions that have focused on the key issues.

Lâm briefed the voters on the country’s political and socio-economic development, stressing the need to implement comprehensive solutions and strive to achieve and exceed the GDP growth targets for 2024 and 2025, aiming for double-digit growth.

He expressed his pleasure at the province's recent progress, saying that many development indicators have met and exceeded the set targets. He applauded the local authorities’ efforts to develop infrastructure facilities and maintain national defence and political security.

Lâm urged the local authorities to continuously implement solutions to accelerate the new-style rural building programme; uphold the spirit of solidarity, self-reliance, and resilience; seize opportunities and overcome difficulties to further promote socio-economic development, working together to achieve the set socio-economic development goals.

Addressing concerns raised by voters, he emphasised Party building, administrative reform, wastefulness prevention, efforts to ensure social security, reduce poverty, solutions to environmental pollution, investment in transport infrastructure development, investment attraction in industrial parks and clusters, building of advanced and model new-style rural areas, and development of high-quality human resources.

Regarding the streamlining of the apparatus, Lâm stated that all levels and sectors from the Central to the grassroots level must demonstrate the highest political determination in urgently implementing this policy.

In response to voters’ concerns regarding the policy to restart the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, Lâm said that the policy to restart the project and continue to research the nuclear power programme in Việt Nam aims to ensure national energy security, meeting the socio-economic development goals.

On the same day afternoon, the Party leader visited and presented gifts to the family of war invalid war Mai Văn Vĩnh, and the family of Bùi Thị Kiêng, whose household has made efforts to overcome difficulties in life, in Hưng Yên City. VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Top leader meets with Hưng Yên voters

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm called for drastic action against petty corruption, thorough investigations into cases of public concern and refinement of legal and policy frameworks to better meet practical needs.
Economy

Turning Hưng Yên into an attractive destination for investors

By the end of 2024, Hưng Yên Province aims to build 100 per cent of the planned industrial parks and to attract US$600 million in investment for others. The authorities will also organise meetings and investment promotion conferences with investors from South Korea, Japan, the US and others to attract large corporations with advanced scientific and technological capabilities to the province, giving it the opportunity to participate in the global value chain.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Leaders congratulate Laos on 49th National Day

In the congratulatory message, the Vietnamese leaders affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam strongly support Laos' reform process and firmly believe that by inheriting the glorious tradition of the nation and promoting achievements, the Lao people will obtain new and greater achievements in the reform process.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese diplomat honoured with Hungarian Officer’s Cross of Merit

The Hungarian official reviewed a number of important milestones in the Việt Nam-Hungary diplomatic and economic relations with Ambassador Thảo’s contributions, noting that during her working tenure, the diplomat has also maintained strong relationships with Hungary’s Parliament, ministries, and local authorities, especially in education, culture, and justice.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom