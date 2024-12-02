Politics & Law
Vietnam, Laos strengthen special solidarity at UN

December 02, 2024 - 16:57
Laos acknowledged the Vietnamese counterpart’s close collaboration and effective assistance, especially during Laos’ chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in New York (ANYC).
Head of the Vietnamese delegation to the United Nations, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang (left) congratulates the Lao Permanent Mission to the UN on the occasion of Laos’ 49th National Day (December 2, 1975 – 2024) in New York. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — A delegation of Vietnamese representative offices in New York, led by Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, head of Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), has visited the Lao Permanent Mission to the UN to offer congratulations on the occasion of Laos’ 49th National Day (December 2, 1975 – 2024).

Ambassador Giang took the occasion to praise the significant achievements of the Lao Party, State, and people in socio-economic development and international integration, and its successful tenure as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2024, despite global and regional uncertainties. The chairmanship has helped reinforce the bloc’s unity and centrality, while enhancing Laos’ international position and reputation, Giang said.

The diplomat affirmed that Việt Nam hopes to continue fostering the close, reliable coordination between the two delegations at the UN, contributing to implementing each country’s foreign policies of independence and self-reliance, promoting their roles in multilateral forums, and further strengthening their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.

With appreciation, Ambassador Anouparb Vongnorkeo, head of the Lao Permanent Mission, acknowledged the Vietnamese counterpart’s close collaboration and effective assistance, especially during Laos’ chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in New York (ANYC).

He said he believes that Việt Nam's recent diplomatic accomplishments, including contributions by its Permanent Mission to the UN, lay a strong foundation for the country to embark on a new era of national rise with support and companionship from Laos. — VNA/VNS

