Việt Nam, Laos share experience in theoretical research, Party building

VIENTIANE — General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith hosted a reception in Vientiane on Tuesday for Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyễn Xuân Thắng.

Thắng is leading a delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) to visit the neighbouring country and attend the 11th theoretical workshop between the LPRP and CPV.

At the event, the top Lao leader commended Việt Nam's substantial achievements in domestic and foreign affairs over the recent past, expressing his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will continue obtaining new results and realising the set goals outlined in the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress as well as successfully organise the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

Thắng congratulated Laos on its recent accomplishments and briefed the host on Việt Nam's socio-economic development as well as the Party and State’s policies on removing roadblocks to promote innovation and create premise for the nation to enter a new era, the era of the Vietnamese people’s rise.

He reported the outcomes of the talks between the two Central Theoretical Councils, saying he believed that the 11th workshop will shed light on critical theoretical and practical issues arising during each country’s renewal process, including advancing socio-economic development and building an independent, self-reliant economy amidst deep international integration.

Thắng affirmed that the two Central Theoretical Councils will continue close coordination, step up the exchange of theoretical information, and share experience in theoretical research and practical review, ensuring the successful implementation of each Party’s resolution and effectively preparing for the upcoming 14th Nation Congress of the CPV and the 12th National Congress of the LPRP.

The Lao leader noted that the insights from the workshop will assist theoretical research agencies of both sides in advising the Parties and States on policy formulation, guidelines, and strategies, as well as providing practical guidance on developing independent and self-reliant economic models.

He proposed the two sides further enhance information sharing and exchange views on topics of mutual interest to clarify critical and pressing issues facing both countries in the current context.

Earlier the same day, Thắng and Khamphanh Pheuyavong, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Propaganda and Training, and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council of the LPRP, co-chaired the talks between the two councils.

At the event, both sides shared updates on the current situation of each Party and country and reviewed the results of past cooperation. They also agreed on several measures to strengthen cooperation between the two councils, including sharing experience in preparing for each Party’s upcoming congress.

They affirmed their commitment to continue close collaboration in effectively implementing high-level agreements between the two Parties and States, as well as pacts between their theoretical councils, including enhancing the exchange of information and experience in theoretical research and practical review, contributing to strengthening the Việt Nam – Laos special solidarity and develop it in a deeper and more effective and practical manner.

The same day, Thắng and the delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy. — VNA/VNS