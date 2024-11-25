Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman chairs review on political system overhaul

November 25, 2024 - 23:16
The NA Chairman said following the issuance of the Resolution in November 2017, the NA issued Resolution 56/2017/QH14 focused on continuing the reform of the state administrative apparatus to be leaner and more effective.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn speaks at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn chaired the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee tasked with reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, which focuses on renewing and restructuring the political system for improved efficiency.

Chairman Mẫn highlighted that following the Resolution’s issuance in November 2017, the National Assembly (NA) adopted Resolution 56/2017/QH14, which prioritised reforming the state administrative apparatus to make it leaner and more effective. This includes specific tasks and solutions for restructuring the organisational apparatus of the NA, its bodies, the NA Standing Committee, and the NA Office.

He instructed relevant agencies to undertake a proactive and urgent review of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW with a serious, democratic, and scientifically rigorous approach. The review, he noted, must provide an honest and objective evaluation of achievements, shortcomings, obstacles, underlying causes, and lessons learned.

The NA Chairman assigned NA deputy chairpersons to lead discussions with agencies under their oversight to ensure clarity, consensus, and alignment in proposals for reforming and streamlining the organisational structure. This approach aims to foster uniformity and support for the process.

He also emphasised the need to refine laws governing the organisation and operation of the NA, its bodies, the NA Standing Committee, and the NA Office. A critical focus will be on developing a capable and credible workforce of officials, civil servants, and public employees, especially leaders, equipped with the skills and integrity required to meet contemporary demands.

Recognising the tight timeline for submitting the review to the Party Central Steering Committee and the significant workload ahead, Chairman Mẫn urged all agencies to prioritise and complete these crucial tasks effectively. — VNS

