Party leader receives Bulgarian President

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm received visiting Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Hà Nội on Monday afternoon.

Welcoming Radev on his official visit to Việt Nam as the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025, Lâm congratulated Bulgaria on its achievements in economic development, and regional and international integration.

The Party leader informed the guest of Việt Nam's significant and comprehensive accomplishments after nearly 40 years of reform and reaffirmed its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

Expressing gratitude for the assistance the Bulgarian government and people have given to Việt Nam throughout various periods, Lâm emphasised that Việt Nam always attaches importance to strengthening its relations with traditional friends, including Bulgaria.

Highlighting Bulgaria's importance as a gateway for fostering ties with the European Union (EU), he noted that Việt Nam is ready to act as a bridge between Bulgaria and Southeast Asian countries.

The Party leader also praised the positive outcomes of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s talks and meetings with Vietnamese leaders, as well as the positive developments in Việt Nam-Bulgaria relations.

Lâm shared major directions and measures to elevate the traditional friendship between the two countries to a new height. These include enhancing comprehensive cooperation, particularly in areas where Bulgaria has strengths and Việt Nam has needs, such as agriculture, industry, electronic engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, and space research.

For his part, Radev congratulated Việt Nam on its significant and remarkable reform achievements in recent years, which he said have enhanced the nation’s strength, position and reputation globally.

He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, the Vietnamese people will continue to achieve greater successes, propelling the nation into a new era - the era of Việt Nam's rise.

The President affirmed Bulgaria’s appreciation for the long-standing traditional friendship with Việt Nam, considering it a top partner in Southeast Asia. He also emphasised the importance of cooperation between Bulgaria's political parties and the CPV as a key channel for strengthening and advancing bilateral relations.

He also shared the view with Lâm about major measures to deepen and make bilateral cooperation more effective.

On this occasion, Radev invited Lâm to make an official visit to Bulgaria in 2025, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations. The Party leader accepted the invitation with pleasure. - VNS