Chief legislator meets Bulgarian President

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Hà Nội on Monday, hailing the latter’s ongoing official visit as a milestone in the relations between the two countries.

Radev’s visit marks the beginning of various events that the two countries will jointly organise to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025, Mẫn said, adding that it reaffirms the strong commitment of the leaders of both countries to strengthening and advancing the bilateral relations to a new height.

Việt Nam always keeps in mind the valuable support of Bulgarian people to its past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction and development, the host said.

For his part, Radev highlighted the long-standing, thriving relationship between the two countries, notably their cooperation in personnel training, with Bulgaria helping Việt Nam train more than 30,000 workers who have then made significant contributions to development in the Southeast Asian nation.

The President appreciated the Vietnamese legislature’s support for the two countries’ cooperation, and noted his belief that the close legislative ties will enable the Việt Nam-Bulgaria relations to grow more intensively.

Radev briefed Mẫn on outcomes of his talks with State President Lương Cường, during which they touched upon major orientations and specific measures to strengthen cooperation in the time ahead.

Emphasising Bulgaria's priority in strengthening cooperation with Việt Nam, the leader said the two sides should enhance collaboration in areas such as economy, investment, science-technology, and education-training.

Radev congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable achievements in reform, national development, and international integration. He noted that, with its economic success and rising political standing, Việt Nam has become an important player in Southeast Asia.

He also affirmed that Bulgaria is ready to serve as a bridge to promote comprehensive cooperation between the European Union and Việt Nam.

Mẫn appreciated the Bulgarian legislature’s swift ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), facilitating investment activities for businesses from both sides.

He took the occasion to urg Bulgaria to voice additional support for the European Commission (EC) to remove its “yellow card” warning against Việt Nam's seafood exports, while highlighting Việt Nam’s determination, efforts and robust results in carrying out the EC’s recommendations on sustainable fishing development.

Laying stress on the potential and ample room for bilateral cooperation, Mẫn held that the two sides need to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, education, and defence – security.

He said the Vietnamese NA wants to enhance cooperation with the Bulgarian NA, particularly following the signing of a new cooperation agreement in 2023.

In a move to step up the bilateral parliamentary collaboration, contributing to deepening the Việt Nam – Bulgaria ties, the host suggested Radev support the two legislative bodies to maintain the exchange of high-level delegations as well as contacts between friendship parliamentarian groups, young parliamentarians, and women parliamentarians of both sides. He called for coordinated oversight and the promotion of effective implementation of agreements between the two governments.

Additionally, the two sides should maintain consultation, coordination, and mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums and on regional and global issues of common interest.

Man also expressed his gratitude for the Bulgarian State, Government and NA for supporting the Vietnamese community in the country over the recent past and particularly thanked Radev for his attention to the community's development.

The host said he hopes for Radev's continued assistance in creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese people to live and integrate well with the host nation, and continue contributions to Bulgaria's socio-economic development and the traditional friendship between the two countries.

The guest, for his part, affirmed that Bulgaria remains a reliable friend supporting Việt Nam at regional and international forums, indicating Bulgaria’s desire to welcome more Vietnamese people for study and work as well as investment in the country.

He also voiced his confidence that his trip to Việt Nam will create new momentum for the bilateral relations. – VNS