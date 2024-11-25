Vietnamese, Bulgarian Presidents hold press conference

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev co-chaired a press conference following their talks in Hà Nội on Monday, announcing that they have agreed on major directions and specific measures to enhance cooperation and elevate the relations between the two countries in the time ahead.

President Cường said the two sides noted with pleasure the positive development of the traditional friendship across spheres, particularly in politics, diplomacy, trade, labour, and national defence and security. However, they shared the view that such cooperation outcomes remain modest, yet to match the potential and aspirations of both sides.

According to Cường, the two sides consented to maintain regular exchanges of all-level delegations and to strengthen cooperation in economy, education-training, science-technology, labour, culture, sports, and tourism, as well as people-to-people exchange.

They has set the goals of raising the effectiveness of investment cooperation and bilateral trade turnover; fully implementing the agreements both have signed or participated in, particularly maximising opportunities generated by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA); and optimising cooperation mechanisms, including the Intergovernmental Committee on economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

The President said the two sides also concurred to explore new cooperation areas where Bulgaria has strengths and Việt Nam has needs, such as digital transformation and biotechnology in agriculture and health care.

He asked the Bulgarian President to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria, thus contributing to fostering the friendship between the two countries.

On the multilateral front, the Vietnamese President said that both sides valued their close and effective coordination at multilateral organisations and forums, particularly the United Nations and within the ASEAN-EU framework.

With regard to international and regional issues of shared concern, they agreed that global disputes and conflicts should be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, helping maintain peace, stability, and development in both regions and the world at large.

Cường announced that the two sides issued a joint statement on the outcomes of the visit, affirming Vietnamese and Bulgarian leaders’ commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas of the countries’ strengths and needs for the sake of their people and for cooperation and prosperity in the world.

He expressed his confidence that the agreements signed during the trip, coupled with the political resolve of the leaders and the efforts of the sides’ ministries and business communities, will drive the Việt Nam-Bulgaria traditional friendship and multifaceted collaboration to thrive meeting their sustainable development needs.

For his part, President Radev said the close and trusted relationship is no coincidence, with Việt Nam being Bulgaria’s key partner in Southeast Asia and their bilateral traditional ties cultivated over many years.

He stressed that on the occasion of his visit, both sides look forward to a deeper and close relationship. The two sides have reviewed their relations and agreeing upon the importance of stepping up economic and trade relationship to match their political ties and potential, he said, adding that his delegation includes representatives from major Bulgarian businesses and expressed optimism that the business forum held within this trip would yield positive outcomes.

Expressing his satisfaction with the signed agreements spanning education, trade, and locality-to-locality ties, the Bulgarian President said he hopes that they would serve as a foundation for advancing mutual trust and bilateral cooperation.

Acknowledging the significant contributions of over 30,000 Vietnamese nationals who studied and worked in Bulgaria, Radev called this community a bridge fostering the relations.

Bulgaria was the first Eastern European country to establish Vietnamese language and cultural education programmes, he said. The leader vowed to preserve the two nations’ friendship and voiced his support for deepened ties between the EU and Việt Nam.

Earlier, the two presidents witnessed the exchange of several signed cooperation documents. They include the two governments’ education cooperation agreement for 2025-2028, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint work between the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), and an MoU between the authorities of Việt Nam’s Cần Thơ city and Bulgaria’s Ruse city. – VNS