Home Politics & Law

Deputy PM meets with Vietnamese community in Denmark

November 25, 2024 - 14:41
Embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Denmark warmly welcome Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà. — Photo courtesy of Vietnam Government Portal

COPENHAGEN — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Denmark on November 24 as part of his working trip to the European country.

Speaking highly of their contributions to the homeland, Hà affirmed that the overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities, including that in Denmark, are an integral part of the nation, helping popularise Việt Nam's images to the world.

The Vietnamese Party, State and Government always see Vietnamese intellectuals abroad a valuable resource and a driving force for the nation’s development, he stressed.

Looking ahead to 2025, which marks the beginning of a new development phase for Việt Nam with ambitious goals, Hà underscored that the country is striving to further integrate into the global economy and has chosen Denmark as a model for sustainable development.

Việt Nam has set up diplomatic relations with over 190 countries and comprehensive partnerships with more than 30 nations. The country now ranks among the top 15-20 global exporters and stands 5-6th worldwide in terms of energy transition, he added.

Expressing his admiration for Denmark's green development model and circular economy, Hà said the long-standing diplomatic relationship between the two countries, strengthened by previous ODA support, has evolved into a promising partnership in sustainable development and renewable energy.

The Deputy PM spoke highly of the Vietnamese Embassy’s efforts to step up the bilateral relationship and hoped that the ties will be elevated with extensive collaboration in those areas.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Lương Thanh Nghị said the embassy and the OVs will continue contributions to the development of the Việt Nam – Denmark relations, highlighting that the community will maintain its bridging role to develop the bilateral ties to a new height.

The 16,000-strong Vietnamese community in Denmark, predominantly composed of intellectuals and professionals, has significantly contributed to the host nation while maintaining strong ties with their homeland, by offering COVID-19 vaccine funding and natural disaster relief efforts. Besides, the OVs have promoted the Vietnamese language teaching among younger generations. — VNS

Politics & Law

Cambodian media praises Vietnamese top legislator’s visit

Published on the threshold of a conference themed “How can we feed 10 billion people without destroying the planet?” that the journal will host in coordination with the Centre for International Cooperation in Agricultural Research for Development (Cirad) on November 25, the article tells how this mountainous region has become a frontrunner in Việt Nam’s national initiative to transform the food and agriculture system.
Politics & Law

Communist Review delegation visits India

During the meetings, both sides provided updates on their Party activities. The CPI-M and the CPI are planning their Party congresses for April and September 2025, respectively, while the Communist Party of Việt Nam(CPV) is actively preparing for Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress, scheduled for early 2026.
Politics & Law

Top legislator wraps up official trip to Cambodia

The visit, comprising nearly 30 diplomatic activities, achieved all its objectives, advancing Việt Nam-Cambodia relations into a new phase of development based on equality, mutual benefit, and effective cooperation while strengthening strategic trust and deepening parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

