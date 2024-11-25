Deputy PM meets with Vietnamese community in Denmark

COPENHAGEN — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Denmark on November 24 as part of his working trip to the European country.

Speaking highly of their contributions to the homeland, Hà affirmed that the overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities, including that in Denmark, are an integral part of the nation, helping popularise Việt Nam's images to the world.

The Vietnamese Party, State and Government always see Vietnamese intellectuals abroad a valuable resource and a driving force for the nation’s development, he stressed.

Looking ahead to 2025, which marks the beginning of a new development phase for Việt Nam with ambitious goals, Hà underscored that the country is striving to further integrate into the global economy and has chosen Denmark as a model for sustainable development.

Việt Nam has set up diplomatic relations with over 190 countries and comprehensive partnerships with more than 30 nations. The country now ranks among the top 15-20 global exporters and stands 5-6th worldwide in terms of energy transition, he added.

Expressing his admiration for Denmark's green development model and circular economy, Hà said the long-standing diplomatic relationship between the two countries, strengthened by previous ODA support, has evolved into a promising partnership in sustainable development and renewable energy.

The Deputy PM spoke highly of the Vietnamese Embassy’s efforts to step up the bilateral relationship and hoped that the ties will be elevated with extensive collaboration in those areas.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Lương Thanh Nghị said the embassy and the OVs will continue contributions to the development of the Việt Nam – Denmark relations, highlighting that the community will maintain its bridging role to develop the bilateral ties to a new height.

The 16,000-strong Vietnamese community in Denmark, predominantly composed of intellectuals and professionals, has significantly contributed to the host nation while maintaining strong ties with their homeland, by offering COVID-19 vaccine funding and natural disaster relief efforts. Besides, the OVs have promoted the Vietnamese language teaching among younger generations. — VNS