Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Elevation of ties provides motivations for both Việt Nam, Malaysia: Expert

November 25, 2024 - 13:00
Both countries focusing simultaneously on areas such as people-to-people diplomacy and cultural exchange, alongside boosting trade and investment, will generate greater synergy by complementing each other’s strengths.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse host a banquet in honour of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse on November 21. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s recent official visit to Malaysia and the elevation of bilateral relations is a timely move that brings great motivations for both sides, according to Collins Chong Yew Keat, an expert on foreign affairs and security at the University of Malaya.

It reflects the importance of Malaysia to Việt Nam, particularly in the context of Việt Nam's efforts to make contributions to ASEAN through its support for Malaysia, the ASEAN Chair in 2025, Collins said.

The expert held that the Vietnamese leader’s visit, spanning from November 21-23, along with the relationship elevation brought about positive outcomes in three key aspects.

First, it strengthened economic power and future resources. Second, it built greater political trust. And third, it sent out a strong message that bilateral relationship and mutual trust are maintained and reinforced, he stated.

Looking ahead to future cooperation, Collins emphasised that both countries focusing simultaneously on areas such as people-to-people diplomacy and cultural exchange, alongside boosting trade and investment, would generate even greater synergy by complementing each other’s strengths.

Malaysia needs to address food security challenges, where Việt Nam can play a larger role. High-tech manufacturing, the digital economy, and natural resources are areas where Malaysia holds a competitive advantage, and these are sectors where Việt Nam can leverage its strengths, according to Collins.

Both nations are also key destinations for foreign direct investment in the region. With the growing relocation of top-tier technology companies to Southeast Asia, there are significant opportunities for both countries. This dynamic will lead to broader economic integration and development, contributing to the shared goals of defence and security.

Collins asserted that the Việt Nam-Malaysia bilateral relationship was poised to play a crucial role in ASEAN’s future, particularly with Malaysia assuming the rotating ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. Therefore, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit would lay the groundwork for an expanded partnership, strengthening ASEAN’s role and influence under Malaysia’s leadership. This would be an opportune moment for both nations to align their efforts toward shared larger goals, including maintaining regional peace and stability, while ensuring economic recovery and future development through strategic economic and trade growth, he underlined.

This was the first visit to Malaysia by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam over the past 30 years.

Within the framework of his visit, Lâm held talks with Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim; met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul, and President of the Senate Dato’ Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah; and received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Rural and Regional Development, and President of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He also had meetings with outstanding Vietnamese nationals living in ASEAN member states, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Malaysia; visited several cultural and economic centres; and delivered a policy speech at the University of Malaya. On this occasion, his spouse, Ngô Phương Ly, visited the National Heart Institute of Malaysia, and presented gifts to child patients undergoing intensive treatment there. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Malaysia diplomatic relations

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Việt Nam – Malaysia relationship develops strongly in new period

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on November 23 afternoon, successfully concluding their three-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.
Politics & Law

Party General Secretary receives leaders of major Malaysian groups

Receiving leaders of several major Malaysian groups on November 22-23 within the framework of his official visit to Malaysia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm acknowledged and appreciated the businesses’ support for and contributions to economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia,
Politics & Law

Party leader meets Malaysian Deputy PM

Highlighting education and training as strategic priorities for building a workforce serving development, the Party General Secretary proposed closer bilateral engagements in the area, particularly regarding official training and higher education initiatives.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Communist Review delegation visits India

During the meetings, both sides provided updates on their Party activities. The CPI-M and the CPI are planning their Party congresses for April and September 2025, respectively, while the Communist Party of Việt Nam(CPV) is actively preparing for Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress, scheduled for early 2026.
Politics & Law

Top legislator wraps up official trip to Cambodia

The visit, comprising nearly 30 diplomatic activities, achieved all its objectives, advancing Việt Nam-Cambodia relations into a new phase of development based on equality, mutual benefit, and effective cooperation while strengthening strategic trust and deepening parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom