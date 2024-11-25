Elevation of ties provides motivations for both Việt Nam, Malaysia: Expert

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s recent official visit to Malaysia and the elevation of bilateral relations is a timely move that brings great motivations for both sides, according to Collins Chong Yew Keat, an expert on foreign affairs and security at the University of Malaya.

It reflects the importance of Malaysia to Việt Nam, particularly in the context of Việt Nam's efforts to make contributions to ASEAN through its support for Malaysia, the ASEAN Chair in 2025, Collins said.

The expert held that the Vietnamese leader’s visit, spanning from November 21-23, along with the relationship elevation brought about positive outcomes in three key aspects.

First, it strengthened economic power and future resources. Second, it built greater political trust. And third, it sent out a strong message that bilateral relationship and mutual trust are maintained and reinforced, he stated.

Looking ahead to future cooperation, Collins emphasised that both countries focusing simultaneously on areas such as people-to-people diplomacy and cultural exchange, alongside boosting trade and investment, would generate even greater synergy by complementing each other’s strengths.

Malaysia needs to address food security challenges, where Việt Nam can play a larger role. High-tech manufacturing, the digital economy, and natural resources are areas where Malaysia holds a competitive advantage, and these are sectors where Việt Nam can leverage its strengths, according to Collins.

Both nations are also key destinations for foreign direct investment in the region. With the growing relocation of top-tier technology companies to Southeast Asia, there are significant opportunities for both countries. This dynamic will lead to broader economic integration and development, contributing to the shared goals of defence and security.

Collins asserted that the Việt Nam-Malaysia bilateral relationship was poised to play a crucial role in ASEAN’s future, particularly with Malaysia assuming the rotating ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. Therefore, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit would lay the groundwork for an expanded partnership, strengthening ASEAN’s role and influence under Malaysia’s leadership. This would be an opportune moment for both nations to align their efforts toward shared larger goals, including maintaining regional peace and stability, while ensuring economic recovery and future development through strategic economic and trade growth, he underlined.

This was the first visit to Malaysia by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam over the past 30 years.

Within the framework of his visit, Lâm held talks with Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim; met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul, and President of the Senate Dato’ Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah; and received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Rural and Regional Development, and President of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He also had meetings with outstanding Vietnamese nationals living in ASEAN member states, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Malaysia; visited several cultural and economic centres; and delivered a policy speech at the University of Malaya. On this occasion, his spouse, Ngô Phương Ly, visited the National Heart Institute of Malaysia, and presented gifts to child patients undergoing intensive treatment there. — VNA/VNS