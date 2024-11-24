Bulgarian President's official visit to Việt Nam charts new path for collaboration

HÀ NỘI — Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his wife arrived at Nội Bài International Airport yesterday noon, starting their official visit to Việt Nam which will last until November 28 at the invitation of State President Lương Cường.

Bulgarian Ambassador to Việt Nam Pavlin Todorov has said the Bulgarian President’s official visit to Việt Nam ahead of the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations next year demonstrates the Balkan country’s commitment to enhancing and upgrading the traditional friendship with Việt Nam.

Talking to the Việt Nam News Agency, he stated that the visit presents a crucial opportunity for both nations to evaluate their time-honoured friendship and effective cooperation, while charting a new path for collaboration in various domains.

President Radev’s itinerary includes meetings with Việt Nam’s key leaders, including President Cường, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. The Bulgarian leader is set to deliver a speech at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, participate in a business forum, have a meeting with the Việt Nam – Bulgaria Friendship Association and visit Hải Phòng City and several other localities.

A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, comprising a joint declaration and cooperation deals in education, investment and trade, he said, adding they will provide strong momentum for the bilateral cooperation in respective fields.

Ambassador Todorov highlighted that the discussions and events during the visit will focus on identifying concrete ways to develop new areas of cooperation with tangible outcomes, particularly in the economic sector.

He expressed his hope that the visit will showcase Bulgaria as a reliable partner and an attractive destination for business, tourism, and education. He also noted his wish that the Bulgarian delegation would have a chance to explore beautiful Việt Nam and its unique cultural and historical heritage.

Touching on the highlights of the bilateral cooperation over the recent past, Ambassador Todorov particularly stressed that high-level political dialogue has been regaining its pre-pandemic momentum, citing recent exchanges between the two countries' parliamentary leaders in September 2023 and January 2024.

He stressed the concrete developments in the bilateral relations, including the 24th session of the Việt Nam-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Committee held in Sofia earlier this year and robust cooperation between ministries, agencies and sectors through multiple bilateral agreements.

Affirming the significance of the 75th anniversary celebrations next year, he said Bulgaria is planning a series of commemorative events, including exchanges of congratulatory messages, high-level visits and political consultations at the deputy foreign minister level.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Đỗ Hoàng Long affirmed that the Party, State, Government and the people of the two countries have made constant efforts to foster and consolidate bilateral relations throughout the seven-decade journey of relations, through regular exchanges of high-level delegations and periodic political consultations.

The two sides have implemented many programmes and cooperation agreements and actively support each other at international forums.

Notably, Việt Nam-Bulgaria trade turnover doubled from US$102.5 million to $211.5 million in the 2015-2023 period and is forecast to reach approximately $300 million this year – an increase of more than 20 per cent compared to last year, said Long.

Cooperation between the two countries has been conducted synchronously in recent times, achieving many positive results in all areas of politics, economics - trade, investment, education - training, science - technology, culture - tourism, defence - security, labour and justice.

Ambassador Long said that President Rumen Radev's visit to Việt Nam is expected to promote and deepen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, especially in areas where one side has advantages and the other side has needs. — VNS