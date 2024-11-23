MoU signed to foster Việt Nam-Canada cooperation in science, technology

OTTAWA In preparation for cooperation in training human resources in science and technology, a delegation of the Việt Nam Higher Education Network of Entrepreneurship & Innovation (VNEI) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICAN) on the occasion of their participation in the Canadian Bureau for International Education Conference.

This agreement will focus on developing a proposal funded by Global Affairs Canada to establish a Canada-Việt Nam Innovation Centre which aims to promote expertise transfer and cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship between the two countries.

Head of the Việt Nam Science and Technology Representative Office Hoàng Ngọc Đĩnh stated that the MoU is of practical significance, as it will open up clearer opportunities for enhancing cooperation in human resources training in science and technology for Việt Nam.

This agreement will also create opportunities to implement several joint scientific research projects between the two sides in priority areas such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, and energy transition. As a result, research institutions and universities in both countries will establish joint projects and propose funding sources from the Canadian government to implement components in each country.

Evaluating that bilateral cooperation in science and technology, particularly in the transfer of products, technological know-how, and innovation, has been limited due to disparities in development levels, high costs, and significant expenses involved in technology transfer, Đĩnh said that the MoU will open up prospects for fostering more comprehensive and in-depth cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

Regarding the establishment of the Canada-Việt Nam Innovation Centre, he said that this will help promote knowledge transfer, enabling Việt Nam to gain early and direct access to global knowledge, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovative thinking. VNS