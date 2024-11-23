Politics & Law
Việt Nam prioritises education for youths on friendship, solidarity with Cambodia: NA Chairman

November 23, 2024 - 21:57
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn (L) meets with former Cambodian NA President Samdech Heng Samrin in Phnom Penh on November 23. — VNA/VNS Photo

PHNOM PENH — Việt Nam places high importance on educating young people about the preservation and development of the country’s friendship and special solidarity with Cambodia, said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn at his meeting with former Cambodian NA President Samdech Heng Samrin in Phnom Penh on November 23.

The top legislator briefed Heng Samrin on the outcomes of his successful talks with Cambodian NA President Samdech Khuon Sudary, who joined him in the inauguration ceremony of Cambodia’s new NA administrative building – a symbol of the two countries’ solidarity and traditional friendship.

He also expressed gratitude to Heng Samrin for his special affection for Việt Nam and his confidence in the former leader’s continued contributions to further strengthening ties between the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the NA, and the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM), and Việt Nam’s counterparts.

For his part, Heng Samrin, who is also the Honorary President of the CPP and Honorary President of the Cambodian King’s Supreme Consultative Council, echoed the Vietnamese top legislator’s assessments about the bilateral relationship.

He stressed that the shared legacy carefully nurtured by generations of leaders from both nations will be preserved and passed on to younger generations, given the current complicated developments of the world situation. VNS

