Party chief attends opening ceremony of Hà Nội - Kuala Lumpur air route

KUALA LUMPUR – As part of his official visit to Malaysia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm attended the opening ceremony of Hà Nội – Kuala Lumpur direct air route of Vietjet Air, which is expected to further promote economic-cultural-tourism links between the two countries and the whole Southeast Asian region.

The opening of the new air route takes place in the context that Việt Nam and Malaysia have upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening up new opportunities for cooperation and development. Connecting the two capital cities, the Hà Nội - Kuala Lumpur air route will strengthen the regional aviation network and further promote economic and cultural cooperation.

With seven round trips per week, the Hà Nội - Kuala Lumpur new route will serve passengers from November 28, 2024. This is Vietjet's second route connecting Việt Nam and Malaysia, after the Hồ Chí Minh City - Kuala Lumpur route opened in 2016. With this new route, Vietjet will double the number of flights between Việt Nam and Malaysia to 14 round trips per week, meeting the growing travel demand between the two countries.

The capital cities of Malaysia and Việt Nam are two destinations rich in cultural and historical identity. Kuala Lumpur stands out with the Petronas Twin Towers and rich cuisine combining Malay, Chinese and Indian quintessence. From here, visitors can also easily explore ecological areas and pristine tropical forests. Meanwhile, Hà Nội is attractive with historical relics such as Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, Hồ Hoàn Kiếm, and unique street cuisine, connecting to other attractive destinations in Việt Nam, bringing unforgettable experiences to visitors.

The leaders of the two countries highly evaluated the role of the new route and expressed their confidence that the Hà Nội-Kuala Lumpur direct flight service will contribute to promoting bilateral cooperation and deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, as well as contributing to the common development of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). VNS