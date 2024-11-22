Party official welcomes Deputy Chairman of Germany's left-wing Party

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party and State value strategic partnership with Germany, one of Việt Nam's key partners in Europe, said Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyễn Xuân Thắng.

During his reception in Hanoi on November 22 for Deputy Chairman of the Germany's left-wing Die Linke Party Maximilian Schirmer who is in Việt Nam to attend the fifth dialogue between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Die Linke Party, Thắng provided a comprehensive overview of Việt Nam’s major developments in recent years, including the review of 40-year reform and preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.

He also reaffirmed Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external ties and extensive international integration.

Stressing that the CPV attaches importance to theoretical exchange and policy discussions with communists, workers' and left-wing parties, Thắng praised the results of the fifth dialogue and the talks between the two parties during the guest’s visit.

On the occasion, he extended congratulations to the new leadership of the Die Linke Party and called for more practical and effective solidarity and cooperation for democracy, social justice and progress in each country, while contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment in the region and the world.

Schirmer, for his part, affirmed that the Die Linke Party values its friendly and effective partnership with international friends, including the CPV. He proposed continuing to strengthen cooperation and exchanges, deepening the relationship between the two parties, ultimately contributing to ties between the two countries and their people.

He said his visit aims to further raise mutual understanding, trust and traditional relationship between the two Parties, contributing to fostering Việt Nam-Germany friendship and strategic partnership.

During the fifth dialogue co-chaired by Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyễn Văn Thành and Deputy Chairman Schirmer earlier, both sides discussed experiences on the process of formulating the Party's policies and guidelines, election processes within the Party's agencies and organisations, as well as Party information dissemination and youth affairs.

During talks with the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, the two sides also shared views on the situation of each Party and country, measures to promote ties in the coming time. They agreed on the importance of the fifth dialogue as a major milestone in the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties.

During the visit, the German delegation held discussions with member of the Party Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief of the Nhân Dân (People) newspaper Lê Quốc Minh, alternate member of the Party Central Committee and First Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union’s Central Committee Bùi Quang Huy, and leaders from various ministries, organisations and localities in Hà Nội and Ninh Bình.

They also explored the implementation of the Party's guidelines and the State's policies on socio-economic development, particularly in labour, employment, agriculture, farm produce processing for export, cultural-heritage tourism, information and communications, youth affairs, and cooperation between ministries, agencies and localities of both countries. — VNS