Bulgarian President’s visit to deepen ties with Việt Nam: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI – As Việt Nam and Bulgaria will celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, the official visit to Việt Nam by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his spouse from November 24-28 will mark a significant milestone in their enduring friendship and create momentum for the two countries to develop bilateral ties towards a strategic partnership in the years to come, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Đỗ Hoàng Long.

The diplomat told the Việt Nam News Agency (VNA) that this will be the first trip to Việt Nam by a Bulgarian president in 11 years. This is also the first visit to Việt Nam by President Radev who will be the first head of state to be officially welcomed by State President Lương Cường since the Vietnamese leader took office. This diplomatic activity underscores Việt Nam's high regard for Bulgaria as a traditional, trusted and important partner in the Balkan region.

Việt Nam-Bulgaria traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation

President Radev’s visit comes as a testament to the thriving bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two nations. Over recent years, Việt Nam and Bulgaria have held successful periodic meetings of the intergovernmental committee, enhancing collaboration between ministries, departments, and local authorities. Besides, they have maintained strong mutual support and coordination at international forums and organisations, Long stressed.

The bonds between the two countries officially began in 1950, when Bulgaria was one of the first ten nations worldwide to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

During Việt Nam's most challenging periods of struggle for national independence and construction, Bulgaria was always an unwavering supporter, providing both material and moral assistance for the country. It helped shape Việt Nam's future leadership by training over 3,600 scientists and experts, along with more than 30,000 skilled workers in diverse sectors, including construction, architecture, IT, biochemistry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, and medicine. Many graduates then became Việt Nam's high-ranking officials, leading scientists, experts, and top engineers, who have made contributions to strengthening the traditional friendship with Bulgaria.

According to Long, despite the temporary setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral relations have bounced back with remarkable momentum, fueled by meetings between high-level leaders, ministries, sectors and localities of both sides. Bulgarian leaders have consistently expressed their deep appreciation for the historical partnership and admiration for Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements and international integration. Notably, they said Bulgaria stands ready to serve as a bridge to strengthen Việt Nam's cooperation with both the European Union and the Balkan region.

The thriving diplomatic ties have translated into tangible economic results, with bilateral trade volume doubling from US$102.5 million in 2015 to $211.5 million in 2023, he said, adding that this upward trajectory continues, with trade revenue expected to reach approximately $300 million this year, a year-on-year increase of 20 per cent.

As the two countries have recorded various achievements in their cooperation in politics, economy – trade, investment, education – training, science – technology, culture – tourism, defence – security, labour and legislation, President Radev’s trip will further contribute to bolstering and deepening the traditional friendship and multi-faceted collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the domains of their strengths and needs, he stated.

Prospects for stronger bilateral cooperation in various fields

Looking ahead, Long highlighted digital transformation and green transition as key areas for cooperation, with Bulgaria's IT sector contributing 7.4 per cent to its GDP and growing at an impressive 17 per cent annually over the past three years as well as a strong commitment to emission reduction and infrastructure improvement to meet climate targets.

President Radev will be accompanied by dozens of Bulgarian IT and high-tech companies, signaling strong potential for technological partnership, he stressed, suggesting that both nations enhance collaboration at international forums on climate change and make joint efforts for a sustainable and prosperous future.

He went on to say that people-to-people exchanges between the two nations remain robust, with over 30,000 Vietnamese having lived, studied, and worked in Bulgaria. Friendship associations have actively promoted the exchange, contributing to maintaining, consolidating and boosting the traditional friendship.

Cultural exchanges continue to flourish, exemplified by Lai Châu city's folk music performance at the 2024 Kazanlak Rose Festival’s street music event.

Besides, the Vietnamese language department at the Sofia University attracts more than 30 Bulgarian students annually, while the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria continues serving as an important bridge to promote people-to-people diplomacy and contribute positively to the homeland as well as the host nation, he added. - VNS