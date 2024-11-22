Việt Nam, Venezuela step up educational cooperation

MEXICO CITY - An educational cooperation agreement for the 2024-2029 period was signed by Việt Nam’s University of Technology and Management (UTM) and Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB) of Venezuela on Thursday as part of activities celebrating the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 18, 1989-2024).

The signing ceremony was held during a visit by a UTM delegation led by Rector Associate Professor Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Sơn. The event aimed to further enhance educational cooperation to parallel the strong political ties between Việt Nam and Venezuela.

UCAB Rector Dr. Arturo Peraza praised the UTM delegation’s visit, noting its significance as the two nations are celebrating 35 years of diplomatic relations. He expressed his confidence that the agreement will foster greater partnership in education between Việt Nam and Venezuela.

Dr. Peraza emphasised the agreement’s importance as a legal framework for joint efforts in teaching, scientific research, and technology. It will provide opportunities for students from both countries to deepen their understanding of each other's culture and people, thus strengthening the bilateral friendship.

Both universities are leading institutions in eSports education, a rapidly growing global industry. The partnership aims to train a skilled workforce to meet the demands of this emerging sector.

Dr. Sơn highlighted Việt Nam’s educational achievements after nearly four decades of reform, noting significant investments from the Party and State.

He described the UTM’s journey over the past two decades as a reputable institution providing high-quality, multidisciplinary education. The university’s mission includes producing a skilled workforce for both domestic and international markets, contributing to Việt Nam’s industrialisation and modernisation.

Dr. Sơn expressed optimism that the UTM-UCAB partnership will further enhance the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Venezuela. The agreement focuses on faculty and student exchanges, training programmes, professional development for lecturers and researchers, information sharing, and co-hosting specialised courses, workshops, and conferences.

Founded in 1953, UCAB is a renowned institution in Venezuela and Latin America, offering international-standard undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. With three campuses and around 15,000 students, UCAB delivers diverse, multidisciplinary education.

During the visit, the UTM delegation also worked with other Venezuelan universities, research centres, the Venezuela-Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela; and visited cultural and historical sites. - VNS