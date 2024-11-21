Việt Nam, Malaysia issue joint statement on elevating ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Malaysia on November 21 issued a joint statement on upgrading bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's official visit to Malaysia.

Following is the full text of the joint statement:

"JOINT STATEMENT ON THE ELEVATION TO A COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN VIỆT NAM AND MALAYSIA IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE OFFICIAL VISIT OF HIS EXCELLENCY MR. TÔ LÂM, GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF VIỆT NAM TO MALAYSIA FROM 21-23 NOVEMBER 2024

*****

1. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, the Honourable Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, H.E. Mr. Tô Lâm and Spouse paid an official visit to Malaysia from 21 to 23 November 2024.

2. During the visit, H.E. Mr. Tô Lâm had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Malaysia the Honourable Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim; held discussions with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, H.E. Tan Sri Dato' Dr Johari bin Abdul; President of the Senate H.E. Dato Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah; had a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural Development, and President of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) the Honourable Dato' Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; met with the Vietnamese community in Malaysia and visited several economic and cultural centres in Malaysia.

3. During the bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia the Honourable Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which were held in an atmosphere of sincerity and trust, the two Leaders expressed satisfaction with the Việt Nam - Malaysia comprehensive cooperation that spanned over five decades of construction and development (1973-2024), overcoming ups and downs in history and growing ever stronger. Since the elevation of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2015, the cooperation between the two countries has profoundly been strengthened, important achievements in all aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation have been consolidated and continuously developed on the basis of mutual understanding and trust, a common vision of regional security, prosperity, and sustainable development as well as similarities in the culture and history and the deep ties between the two peoples.

4. Motivated by the achievements and noting the maturity of the Việt Nam - Malaysia relations, which presents numerous opportunities and potentials for further advancement, the two Leaders decided to elevate the bilateral relations of both countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), marking the historic significance of this visit.

5. In light of the establishment of the CSP, the two Governments affirmed the commitment to support each country's development path, to continue fostering and strengthening the friendly cooperation and political confidence between the two countries on the basis of respect for international law, independence, and each country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions. The directions and measures for the implementation of the CSP shall be in accordance with the socio-economic context, law and regulations of each country and the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

6. The two sides agreed on directions to further deepen and enhance relations in all fields, with a special focus on breakthrough measures to strengthen the connections, resolve difficulties and promote cooperation; to embark on a new chapter in the bilateral cooperation for peace, stability, sustainability, inclusivity and shared prosperity; and for a united, resilient and prosperous ASEAN Community, including:

(i) Enhancing trust and political, defence and security, legal and judicial cooperation for a solid relationship foundation, thus contribute to a peaceful and stable environment for development: through delegation exchanges and cooperation at all levels and channels towards deepening relations between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and Malaysian political parties, as well as between Governments, National Assemblies, and peoples of the two countries; to effectively utilise existing mechanisms as well as to explore and establish cooperation mechanisms appropriate to the needs of cooperation in the new context.

(ii) Strengthening economic cohesion for sustainable growth as a contribution to common development and prosperity: To promote linkages between the two economies through cooperation and mutual complement; to strive for a bilateral trade target of US$18 billion or higher, towards balance and mutual benefit; to exchange information on regulations and policies related to each country's potential imports and exports; to strengthen cooperation to develop the Halal industry; to encourage businesses in one country to expand investment in the other country's market; to ensure shared benefits from oil and gas cooperation and consider establishing a mechanism to jointly develop cooperation in overlapping areas, if any.

(iii) Deepening cooperation in new areas (such as the green economy, innovation, science and technology, digital transformation, green energy, etc.) and strengthening the close ties between the two countries in other important areas (cooperation in education, training, human resources development, labour, culture, sports, tourism and people-to-people links, etc.) to realise the goal of sustainable development;

(iv) Endeavour to provide mutual support and close coordination on regional and international issues for shared peace, security and stability: To strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral fora, especially ASEAN, the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum; to promote stronger development and breakthrough of ASEAN in the coming years for the realization of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and beyond; to support sub-regional cooperation and connectivity, including the Mekong sub-region.

7. To implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two leaders agreed to assign the two Foreign Ministries to coordinate with relevant Ministries/agencies to formulate the Plan of Actions in the above-mentioned areas to be discussed at the Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation to be co-chaired by the Foreign Ministers of both sides. The two sides also agreed to review and negotiate new cooperation agreements at an opportune time to create a strong momentum and solid foundation for future cooperation.

8. H.E. Mr Tô Lâm expressed Việt Nam's unwavering support for Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and reaffirmed the country's commitment to work closely with Malaysia and all ASEAN Member States towards the realisation of ASEAN Community Vision 2025, by promoting inclusive growth, sustainable development, and enhanced regional cooperation. Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining regional peace, stability, and prosperity, and pledged to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, contributing to ASEAN's unity, centrality, and resilience. Both sides also reiterated the commitment to further promote equitable, inclusive and sustainable development across the ASEAN Community by aligning sub-regional growth with the comprehensive development of ASEAN.

9. The Leaders reiterated ASEAN's consistent position on the South China Sea and reaffirmed their commitment to continue working closely to maintain peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and over-flight in and above the South China Sea, and peaceful resolution of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force, in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

10. Both sides further reaffirmed the importance for all parties concerned to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities and to refrain from undertaking activities that could escalate tension which in turn could affect peace and stability in the South China Sea; called for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety; to create an environment conducive to the negotiations of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the UNCLOS 1982.

11. H.E. Mr. Tô Lâm expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Government and the people of Malaysia for their warm reception, hospitality, and friendship. H.E. Mr. Tô Lâm cordially invited The Honorable Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim to visit Việt Nam again at a convenient opportunity for both sides. The Honorable Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim accepted with pleasure." — VNS