Vietnamese, Cambodian top legislators stress solidarity amid global political, economic upheavals

PHNOM PENH — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and Cambodia's National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary on Thursday held official talks in Phnom Penh, underscoring the importance of solidarity ties in a complex and changing world.

Cambodia's top legislator warmly welcomed and sincerely thanked Chairman Mẫn for his official visit to Cambodia, his participation in the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), the 11th Plenary Session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP), and the inauguration ceremony of the Cambodian National Assembly's new administrative building — a valuable gift from the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam to the Cambodian National Assembly.

NA President Khuon Sudary emphasised that Chairman Mẫn's presence, along with a high-ranking delegation from Việt Nam, reflects the importance attached to the friendly and neighbourly relations between the two nations, characterised by mutual trust, close brotherhood, and a long-term strategic partnership.

NA President Khuon Sudary extended warm greetings to Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and other Vietnamese leaders, as well as to the people of Việt Nam.

Chairman Mẫn noted this is his first official trip to Cambodia as Việt Nam's top legislator, aimed at implementing agreements between the two countries’ leaderships and building upon the outcomes of Vietnamese President Tô Lâm’s visit to Cambodia, and conveying the Vietnamese leaders' well-wishes to Cambodian leaders.

The two leaders shared updates on socio-economic developments in their countries and engaged in substantive discussions on measures to strengthen cooperative relations between the two nations and their legislatures in the future.

Chairman Mẫn highlighted Việt Nam's aspiration to foster closer ties with Cambodia in Việt Nam's rising era, for the mutual benefit of both peoples.

He reaffirmed the consistent policy of Việt Nam's Party and State that prioritises the consolidation of the traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and sustainable long-term partnership with Cambodia, for the benefits of the two peoples, and for peace, stability and development in the region and in the world.

Both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the robust development of bilateral relations across various sectors.

Cooperation in the defence and security sectors remains an important pillar of the Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship, contributing to political stability and socio-economic development in both nations.

NA President Khuon Sudary congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and expressed appreciation for Việt Nam's vision of a new era of development. She underscored that Việt Nam's success also benefits Cambodia, as the two nations share intertwined destinies, contributing to the stability of the Mekong region.

In the context of globalisation and political and economic upheavals, the two sides said only solidarity and strengthened cooperation can help the two countries overcome difficulties and challenges.

Bilateral relations not only bring about economic benefits but also contribute to the prosperity of the Southeast Asian region and elevating the two countries' status in the world arena.

They emphasised the need to continue exchange experiences and lessons in areas of mutual concerns, especially in institution building, perfecting the legal system, supreme supervision and decision-making in each country's important issues.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of fostering collaboration between the two legislators, building on the existing good cooperative mechanisms both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially among young parliamentarians and female parliamentarians.

The two also stressed promoting mutual support at multilateral forums.

Chairman Mẫn called on Cambodia to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses and the Vietnamese diaspora in Cambodia to thrive, contributing to both countries' socio-economic development, as well as facilitate the building of a border of peace, friendship, and development.

The two sides shared confidence that the outcomes of the talks would strengthen the traditional friendship and enhance cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia, particularly between their legislative bodies, in alignment with the aspirations and interests of their peoples. — VNS