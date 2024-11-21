Party chief meets with Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives

KUALA LUMPUR — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm had a meeting with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday as part of the Vietnamese leader's official visit to Malaysia.

Welcoming the Vietnamese Party leader, Johari expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's remarkable development achievements over the past 40 years.

Recalling his successful visit to Việt Nam in October, the Speaker emphasised that it strengthened legislative ties in particular and Malaysia-Việt Nam relations in general.

He affirmed that Lâm's visit showed the close ties between the two nations and it will mark a milestone in promoting the Việt Nam-Malaysia relationship in the coming time.

Lâm expressed his delight at re-visiting Malaysia and meeting Johari Bin Abdul. Both leaders acknowledged the important significance of Malaysia being the first Southeast Asian country that Lâm has visited in his new role, demonstrating the fact that Việt Nam treasures its relations with Malaysia.

The two leaders noted that frequent high-level exchanges and meetings have fostered deeper mutual understanding and political trust, especially during a pivotal stage of development of both nations

They commended each country's socio-economic achievements.

Lâm congratulated Malaysia on its important development achievements, especially its political stability, economic growth, and social welfare. He recognised Johari's contributions to Malaysia’s development.

The two leaders praised the comprehensive, effective cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia across various sectors. Both sides affirmed their status as key economic partners of each other and shared interests and similar perspectives on regional and global matters.

Lâm updated Johari on the outcomes of his talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during which they agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This milestone makes Malaysia the first Southeast Asian nation to have the highest relationship framework with Việt Nam, he noted.

He urged the Malaysian Parliament, particularly the House of Representatives, to collaborate with Việt Nam's National Assembly to oversee the effective implementation of agreements and documents and work towards signing a cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the Malaysian Parliament in the coming time.

Lâm affirmed Việt Nam's strong support for Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and its Chair of the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to uphold the parliaments' roles in enhancing inner-ASEAN cooperation, promoting the building of a united, resilient ASEAN, and strengthening the bloc's centrality.

Johari pledged that Malaysia will prioritise regional development during its ASEAN Chairmanship, promoting Southeast Asia as a prime destination for international investors and a region of peace, freedom, trust and neutrality.

Reaffirming Malaysia’s respect for its relations with Việt Nam, he committed closer collaboration to enhance peace, friendship and stability in Southeast Asia and improve the position and role of ASEAN. — VNS