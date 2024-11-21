Former President, top legislator, transport ministry disciplined over Party violations

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat announced today they convened a meeting on Wednesday to consider disciplinary actions against Party organisations and members found to have committed violations.

After considering a proposal from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and Secretariat concluded that Võ Văn Thưởng, while serving as a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quảng Ngãi provincial Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure; Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and State President, violated Party and State regulations in performing his duties, particularly in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena. He also breached regulations that a Party member is not allowed to do and those concerning the responsibility for setting an example, leading to serious consequences, stirring public outrage and affecting the reputation of the Party and State.

Meanwhile, Vương Đình Huệ, as Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Delegation to and Chairman of the National Assembly, violated Party and State regulations in the execution of his duties, especially in anti-corruption efforts. He also breached regulations that a Party member is not allowed to do and those concerning the responsibility for setting an example, causing serious consequences, stirring public outrage and harming the reputation of the Party and State

Nguyễn Văn Thể, while serving as member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc, and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Minister of Transport, violated Party and State regulations in performing his duties, particularly in combating corruption and negative phenomena. His actions caused serious consequences, triggering public anger and undermining the reputation of Party organisations and State management agencies.

Phạm Văn Vọng, during his time as Politburo member, Secretary of the Vĩnh Phúc provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the provincial People's Council (from May 2010 to February 2015), showed degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle. violated Party and State regulations in performing his duties, particularly in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena. His actions resulted in severe damage to the State budget, caused widespread public dissatisfaction, and harming the reputation of Party organisations and local authorities.

Similar violations were also committed by the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Transport in the 2021-2026 tenure, and the Party Delegation to the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in the 2015-2020 and 2021-2026 tenures.

The Politburo and Secretariat also announced violations by Phùng Quang Hùng, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vĩnh Phúc Province, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Hà Hoà Bình, former member of the Vĩnh Phúc Party Committee's Standing Committee, member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Trần Văn Vẹn, former member of the Party Committee of the Centre Enterprises’ Bloc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Members of the Southern Food Corporation (Vinafood II).

Based on the content, nature, extent, consequences, and causes of the violations committed by the above-mentioned Party organisations and members, the Politburo decided to issue warnings against Vương Đình Huệ and Võ Văn Thưởng. No disciplinary action has been taken against Võ Văn Thưởng as he is under medical treatment.

The Politburo proposed the Party Central Committee to expel Phạm Văn Vọng from the Party.

The Secretariat decided to expel Phùng Quang Hùng, Hà Hoà Bình, and Trần Văn Vẹn from the Party. Warnings were issued to the Party Delegation to the Ministry of Transport in the 2021-2026 tenure, and the Party Delegation to the VCCI in the 2015-2020 tenure, while a reprimand to the Party Delegation to the VCCI in the 2021-2026 tenure.

Competent authorities were urged to take timely administrative sanctions commensurate with these disciplinary actions. — VNS