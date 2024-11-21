Vietnamese community in Ukraine told to ready for possible evacuation

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it has urged the Vietnamese community living in Ukraine to prepare the best options to keep themselves and their families safe, including evacuating from major cities, amid escalating developments in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng was responding to questions about the safety of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine following reports of temporary closures of many countries' embassies in Ukraine (including the United States), as well as fresh warnings to remain vigilant in the wake of air attack threats.

"The Vietnamese community should also regularly follow updates from both local consular authorities and by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the Consular Department and the Vietnamese diplomatic mission, in order to respond to emergencies in a timely manner," Hằng said.

Citizens are also advised to stay in contact with Vietnamese associations in Ukraine and the contact points at the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine.

Hằng recommends that Vietnamese citizens avoid travelling to Ukraine unless absolutely necessary.

"For assistance, Vietnamese citizens can contact the citizen protection hotlines of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy," she said. — VNS