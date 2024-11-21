Vietnamese PM receives General Secretary of MIU Party of Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received General Secretary of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party and Minister of Regional Integration Policies of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejia in Santo Domingo on Wednesday afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nation.

PM Chính conveyed Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s regards to Miguel Mejia and underscored Việt Nam’s high appreciation for the solidarity and active support extended by the MIU Party, Mejia personally, and the people of the Dominican Republic to the Communist Party and the people of Việt Nam during their past struggle for southern liberation and national reunification, as well as in the ongoing cause of national construction and development.

Sharing the outcomes of his previous talks with President Luis Abinader Corona, PM Chính proposed the MIU Party, with its role as a member of the ruling coalition, continue to support directions and measures to strengthen and develop the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two nations, especially as they are approaching the 20th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

He specifically highlighted the importance of facilitating high-level visits and meetings, improving the effectiveness of the political consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries, working closely together and offering mutual support at international organisations and forums. Additionally, the PM also emphasised the need to further strengthen cooperation between the two Parties, including the continued effective implementation of their cooperation agreement for the 2023-2028 period.

PM Chính assessed that there is ample room for the two countries to promote their economic, trade, and investment relations.

He suggested both sides focus on promoting business cooperation and investment in areas where each country has strengths, bringing practical benefits to the people of both nations.

For his part, Miguel Mejia said he believed PM Chính's visit marks a historical milestone in the relationship between the two countries, creating an important momentum to enhance the fine friendship and cooperative ties between Việt Nam and the Dominican Republic in general, as well as between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the MIU Party in particular.

Expressing his admiration for the heroic struggle of the Vietnamese people, and deep respect and affection for President Hồ Chí Minh, he congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in all areas in nearly 40 years of national renewal and development.

Miguel Mejia said the MIU Party wants to continue exchanging and learning from Việt Nam’s experiences and achievements in national development and international integration.

He promised to promote connections between businesses of the two countries to explore cooperation opportunities in potential fields such as telecommunications, construction materials, energy, oil and gas, information technology, electric vehicle distribution, and tourism, contributing to enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation in the future. – VNS