VNA should continue to assist KPL in digital era: Lao PM

VIENTIANE — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) should continue to maintain a close and effective relationship with, and help the Lao News Agency (KPL) keep up with the development of the current digital media, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has said.

Sonexay made the suggestion while hosting a reception in Vientiane on Wednesday for a VNA delegation led by its General Director Vũ Việt Trang, who is on a working visit to Laos from November 19-21.

Trang reported to the Lao PM the traditional and faithful cooperative relations between the two national news agencies of Việt Nam and Laos, both during the past arduous struggle and the present cause of national construction and development.

VNA and KPL have always accompanied and supported each other in carrying out information and communications tasks, affirming their roles as national news agencies in each country, she said.

Currently, VNA and KPL are effectively implementing the Professional Cooperation Agreement for the 2022-25 period in the fields of information exchange, professional support and technical equipment, sharing professional experience and communications coordination, especially on important events and holidays of the two countries, Trang added.

Sonexay highly evaluated the traditional, effective and practical cooperative relationship between VNA and KPL, which contributed to consolidating and disseminating information about the special relationship between the two countries.

On behalf of the Lao Government, he thanked VNA for its comprehensive support and assistance to KPL in all fields, emphasising that this clearly demonstrated the close relationship between the two news agencies, helping to strengthen, tighten and further develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and two States.

The Lao PM also noted that the two agencies need to do well the tasks of the press such as communicating policies, supervising the implementation of the Party and State's policies and guidelines, and refuting false information.

Notably, in 2025, it is necessary for the two agencies to well-perform the tasks of disseminating information about important events of Laos and Việt Nam as well as the great friendship and special cooperation between the two nations.

Trang thanked the Lao Government and the PM personally for their attention and close guidance on communication activities. VNA and KPL will continue to make efforts and support each other for mutual development to make it commensurate with the special relationship between the two countries, she stressed.

Earlier on the same day, VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang paid courtesy calls to Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suonsavan Viyaketh and Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm, and held talks with KPL General Director Vannasin Simmavong. — VNA/VNS