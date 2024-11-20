US hands over five T-6C trainer aircrafts to Việt Nam, marking milestone in defence cooperation

PHAN THIẾT — US Ambassador Marc Knapper and US Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin B. Schneider, joined the Air Defence Air Force (ADAF) Commander Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền for the handover of five T-6C Trainer Aircraft on Wednesday.

The delivery of the first batch of T-6C Trainer Aircraft – with a final 12 expected – is a significant milestone in the bilateral defence relationship.

“This delivery represents an important step forward in our growing partnership with Việt Nam,” said US Ambassador Marc Knapper. “The T-6C Trainer Aircraft will provide valuable support to Việt Nam’s pilot training program, reflecting our shared vision for a strong, prosperous, independent and resilient Việt Nam that contributes to regional stability and security."

In 2021, the Ministry of National Defence and the US Air Forces committed to the T-6C Trainer Aircraft to operationalise and improve the ADAF’s pilot training programme.

The delivery of these innovative and technologically advanced aircraft underscores the increasing cooperation between the United States Department of Defense and Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence and reinforces the commitment to joint training and capacity building. This collaboration exemplifies the spirit of the US-Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which fosters mutual growth and shared objectives.

Speaking at the event, ADAF Commander Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền said: "This aircraft supports Vietnamese military pilots in complementing, enhancing the capability of training, interoperability, meeting the requirements of training military pilots, mission readiness, homeland protection. Việt Nam commits to collaborate with the US in exploiting and utilising T-6C aircraft in the most effective manner, to serve as a basis for the training and assigning tasks in Việt Nam Air Defence Air Force". — VNS