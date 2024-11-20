Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

US hands over five T-6C trainer aircrafts to Việt Nam, marking milestone in defence cooperation

November 20, 2024 - 15:54
The handover of five next generation American-made T-6C Trainer Aircraft demonstrates the US commitment to partner with Việt Nam as it develops self-reliant defence capabilities in accordance with the US – Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper, US PACAF Commander Kevin Schneider, Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền, Commander of the Việt Nam Air Defence Air Force and T6-C pilots, pose in front of a the newly arrived aircraft on Wednesday. —  Photo courtesy of US Air Force

PHAN THIẾT — US Ambassador Marc Knapper and US Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin B. Schneider, joined the Air Defence Air Force (ADAF) Commander Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền for the handover of five T-6C Trainer Aircraft on Wednesday.

The delivery of the first batch of T-6C Trainer Aircraft – with a final 12 expected – is a significant milestone in the bilateral defence relationship.

“This delivery represents an important step forward in our growing partnership with Việt Nam,” said US Ambassador Marc Knapper. “The T-6C Trainer Aircraft will provide valuable support to Việt Nam’s pilot training program, reflecting our shared vision for a strong, prosperous, independent and resilient Việt Nam that contributes to regional stability and security."

In 2021, the Ministry of National Defence and the US Air Forces committed to the T-6C Trainer Aircraft to operationalise and improve the ADAF’s pilot training programme.

The delivery of these innovative and technologically advanced aircraft underscores the increasing cooperation between the United States Department of Defense and Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence and reinforces the commitment to joint training and capacity building. This collaboration exemplifies the spirit of the US-Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which fosters mutual growth and shared objectives.

Speaking at the event, ADAF Commander Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền said: "This aircraft supports Vietnamese military pilots in complementing, enhancing the capability of training, interoperability, meeting the requirements of training military pilots, mission readiness, homeland protection. Việt Nam commits to collaborate with the US in exploiting and utilising T-6C aircraft in the most effective manner, to serve as a basis for the training and assigning tasks in Việt Nam Air Defence Air Force". — VNS

US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper, US PACAF Commander Kevin Schneider, Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền, Commander of the Việt Nam Air Defence Air Force and T6-C pilots pose in front of a the newly arrived aircraft on Nov. 20, 2024. This is the first of 12 TC-6 training aircraft being delivered by the U.S. Air Force. — Photo from the US Air Force
Vietnam US diplomatic relations national security defence and security defence diplomacy

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Second phase of National Assembly's 8th meeting begins

During its morning session, the NA is set to discuss the draft teachers’ law in the main hall. In the afternoon, legislators will hear presentations and assessments regarding proposed amendments to the Law on the Supervisory Activities of the National Assembly and People's Councils, and move on to deliberating the investment policy for the high-speed North-South railway project.
Politics & Law

G20 Summit: PM shares three proposals to accelerate SDG implementation

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made three proposals to help get the process of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track, and ensure timely completion, while addressing a discussion session on sustainable development and energy transition, as part of the G20 Summit, in Rio de Janeiro on November 19 (local time).
Politics & Law

Party chief welcomes Armenian NA President

In implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralism, and diversification of relations, Việt Nam always places importance on strengthening ties with traditional partners, including Armenia., affirmed the leader.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom